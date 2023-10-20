Colorado voter guide 2023: A look at the key issues on the November ballot

Ballots are in the mail for the November 2023 coordinated election in Colorado, with Election Day taking place on Nov. 7.

There are two statewide measures on the ballot – Propositions HH and II – as well as a slew of local school board seats up for grabs across the Front Range. Aurora will also elect – or re-elect – a mayor.

Here is a look at the key issues that will be decided in the November election.

For a PDF version of the 2023 Colorado State Ballot Information Booklet, scroll to the bottom of this page.

Proposition HH: Colorado property tax relief plan

What you’ll see on the ballot:

Shall the state reduce property taxes for homes and businesses, including expanding property tax relief for seniors, and backfill counties, water districts, fire districts, ambulance and hospital districts, and other local governments and fund school districts by using a portion of the state surplus up to the proposition HH cap as defined in this measure?

In Layman's terms:

Colorado’s property values soared in recent years, which means property taxes are expected to spike next year. Proposition HH aims to reduce the tax rates for homeowners – as well as commercial, agricultural and renewable energy property owners -- are on the hook for over the next ten years.

But to make up for those cuts, Proposition HH would increase Colorado’s cap on government growth and spending, which could reduce or eliminate refunds to taxpayers through the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR). Instead, that extra revenue would go to local governments, mainly for schools.

Who's for it

Democrats in Colorado’s legislature collaborated with Gov. Jared Polis’ office to draft the bill that put Proposition HH on the ballot. Several education groups and teachers’ unions have spent about $1 million so far to support the measure.

Who's against it

Republican state lawmakers opposed the bill to put Proposition HH on the ballot, arguing that property tax relief shouldn’t be tied to changes to taxpayer refunds. Several conservative political groups have raised more than $1.5 million to oppose it, and some groups representing local governments and realtors in Colorado are also against it.

Proposition II: What should Colorado do with excess tax revenue from tobacco and nicotine sales?

What you’ll see on the ballot:

Without raising taxes, may the state retain and spend revenues from taxes on cigarettes, tobacco, and other nicotine products and maintain tax rates on cigarettes, tobacco, and other nicotine products and use these revenues to invest twenty-three million six hundred fifty thousand dollars to enhance the voluntary Colorado preschool program and make it widely available for free instead of reducing these tax rates and refunding revenues to cigarette wholesalers, tobacco product distributors, nicotine products distributors, and other taxpayers, for exceeding an estimate included in the ballot information booklet for proposition EE?

In Layman's terms:

Over the last few years, Colorado has collected higher tax revenues from tobacco and nicotine sales and used that money to pay for universal preschool. But the state has collected more than expected, so voters need to choose what to do with that money. Proposition II would let the state keep those revenues for preschools, rather than refund it back to wholesalers and distributors. If this measure doesn’t pass, taxes on tobacco and nicotine taxes would be cut.

Who's for it

Dozens of child advocate and education nonprofits support this ballot measure, arguing the extra money would increase access to preschool, and higher taxes on tobacco and vaping products could dissuade Coloradans from using them.

Who's against it

There isn’t any organized opposition to Proposition II. But the official state voter guide points out that the universal preschool program has already reached the funding levels approved by voters in 2020, and raising taxes on tobacco and nicotine products financially harms people suffering from addiction who are disproportionately low-income.

Aurora mayor, city council

In Colorado’s third largest city Aurora, Mayor Mike Coffman, elected in 2019, faces challenges from second-term progressive Councilmember Juan Marcano and military veteran Jeffrey Sanford.

While the race is nonpartisan, the political affiliation of the elected mayor and councilmembers could shift the balance of power in Aurora. In recent years, conservatives have held a slim majority but that could soon change in the “left-leaning city,” as five of the city’s ten council seats, including two “at large” seats, are up for grabs. Currently, the Aurora mayor sits on the council and votes alongside other council members. But an initiative backed by Mayor Coffman that would have given the position more power didn’t make it onto the ballot.

Mike Coffman

Incumbent Mayor Coffman grew up in Aurora, served in the military and started a property management firm before his political career as a Republican. Beginning in the 1990s, he was elected to the Colorado State House and later the Senate, then as Colorado State Treasurer, after which he returned to military service and then was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. As Aurora mayor, Coffman focused on boosting hiring for the Aurora Police Department, passing an urban camping ban and working to expand housing. Coffman’s top issues are crime, homelessness and housing affordability.

Juan Marcano

Juan Marcano, who immigrated from Puerto Rico as a child and previously worked as an architectural designer, was elected to the Aurora City Council in 2019. Marcano is running alongside a slate of Democratic candidates. Marcano’s plan focuses on making Aurora safe, clean and thriving. He wants to roll back Coffman’s camping ban and told Denver7 he would manage the city’s population growth by rezoning large portions of the city to allow for mixed-use developments, as well as expanding public transit.

Jeffrey Sanford

Jeffrey Sanford hopes to enter politics after a more than two-decade career serving in the military. He doesn’t have a registered party affiliation nor does he accept political donations because he says “as the Mayor I work for the people.” Sanford calls himself a “dedicated and visionary leader... with a passion for creating a sustainable and vibrant community.” Sanford told Denver7 he plans to update Aurora’s city plan. His top issues are environmental sustainability, fiscal responsibility and education.

School board races to follow

Our friends at Chalkbeat have done tremendous work compiling information on various school board races ahead of the election.

Get to know the candidates in the key metro-area races below.

For a primer on other school board races across the state, including in Weld and Douglas counties, read this from our partners at Colorado Public Radio.

2023 State Ballot Information Booklet



