Voter guide: Chalkbeat asked Aurora school board candidates some questions. Here’s what they said.

Voters in Aurora this year are selecting up to three new members to sit on the school board for Aurora Public Schools.

Aurora school board seats are all at-large, meaning every voter in the district gets to vote for their top three candidates, and the top vote-getters win the seats. The board has seven members.

Five candidates are running for the three seats on the Nov. 7 ballot: Max Garcia, incumbent Vicki Reinhard, Maria Saucedo, Danielle Tomwing, and Tiffany Tasker.

The Aurora teachers union, which has struggled to reach a pay agreement with the district this year, has endorsed Reinhard, Tomwing, and Tasker.

We asked school board candidates the same set of questions to help voters know more about each candidate before voting. Read their answers below. Responses may have been edited for formatting, but otherwise each candidate’s answers are as submitted.

Saucedo did not respond to any of the questions.

