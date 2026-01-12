Colorado right-to-repair law covering consumer electronics now in effect

DENVER — A new Colorado law gives consumers more options and access to fix broken electronics, potentially saving families hundreds of dollars each year.

The state's latest right-to-repair law, which went into effect on January 1, forces device manufacturers to share specific parts, tools, software and manuals to fix broken devices. The law covers everyday electronics and appliances, like phones, laptops, dishwashers, vacuums and sewing machines.

Instead of relying on a manufacturer-authorized repairer, consumers have the ability to fix products themselves or choose a local business to fix it. The Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG), a consumer advocacy nonprofit, said the law will save the average household about $382 per year and reduce electronic waste.

"It seems kind of shocking that we had to pass a law to do that, but over the last 10 to 15 years, more and more of our stuff became smart, which meant that it had software embedded in it, and that software allowed companies to be able to restrict giving us the things that we needed in order to fix it," CoPIRG Executive Director Danny Katz said.

He said Colorado is leading the country in consumer repair rights, with previous right-to-repair laws making fixes for powered wheelchairs and farm equipment more accessible.

Democratic state Rep. Brianna Titone, who represents Jefferson County, sponsored all three of Colorado's laws expanding repair rights. She said while working to pass the bill, she and other co-sponsors faced pushback from large corporations.

"They don't want to comply, or they want to comply to a certain degree," she said. "That was one of the reasons why the bill was delayed. Was mainly because of Apple, because they needed time to change their phone design to actually be able to comply."

On Sunday, the Boulder Public Library held its recurring U-Fix-It Clinic, where volunteers helped people fix broken appliances, toys, electronics, clothing and jewelry. Wayne Seltzer, who runs the clinic, said the new law will remove roadblocks for some of their fixes.

Jim Shapiro, who has been volunteering at the clinic for 10 years, fixed a metronome, a pair of headphones and a lamp during Sunday's three-hour clinic.

"It's just nice to help people. It's that simple," Shapiro said.

The latest right-to-repair law includes exemptions for marine vessels, aviation, motor vehicles, medical devices, certain safety and security equipment, and video game consoles.