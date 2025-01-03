Colorado AG Phil Weiser sits down with Denver7 after announcing run for governor

DENVER — On Thursday, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser became the first major candidate to announce his campaign for governor in 2026, but he won’t be the last. In fact, Weiser is likely to face a crowded Democratic primary.

"I'm in this because I love Colorado and I believe in Colorado,” Weiser told Denver7 in a one-on-one interview hours after announcing his candidacy. “I will be a governor who cares about our whole state, who shows up in our whole state and make sure that everyone knows they've got a voice.”

Weiser has been Colorado’s attorney general since 2019. He spent much of his time in office focused on consumer issues.

Most recently, he fought against the proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons, arguing it was bad for Colorado and would hurt shoppers, workers and farmers. Last month, Kroger terminated the proposed merger.

“I've got a track record of fighting for what people in Colorado care about,” Weiser told Denver7. “Big fights to address the opioid crisis, to protect consumers and affordability, to protect our land, air and water, defend our freedoms and improve public safety. There's a lot of work on all those areas we have to keep doing.”

As attorney general, Weiser also sued the first Trump administration several times. He says as governor, he would stand up to the new Trump administration.

“My approach to the federal government is the same, regardless of who's in power. If you can work with me on how to make life better for Coloradans, how to create more affordable housing, how to stop mergers like this mega grocery store merger that we're stopping, I'm in to work with you,” Weiser said.

Weiser said on immigration specifically, he would stand up to federal overreach.

“I'm going to protect our sovereignty. I'm going to make sure the Feds can't tell us what to do, particularly when it comes to harming immigrants who are already vulnerable,” said Weiser.

Weiser said immigration is personal for him.

“I'm a first generation American. My mom, my grandparents, came here as refugees after surviving the Holocaust. They were welcomed here in Colorado,” said Weiser. “Aurora in particular, it's the Ellis Island of the West. We do welcome people. We're a diverse and inclusive state.”

As Weiser announces campaign for Colorado governor in 2026, who else might run?

Weiser will likely face a crowded field of fellow Democratic candidates.

Congressman Joe Neguse, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, former U.S. Senator Ken Salazar and Congressman Jason Crow are the names most-often mentioned as potential candidates for governor.

A recent poll by Magellan Strategies found Neguse leading the Democratic field with 20%, followed by Griswold with 16%, Salazar with 11% and Weiser with 8%. (Crow’s name was not included in the poll). However, 37% of voters said they were undecided this early out.

Dr. Robert Preuhs, the chair of the political science department at MSU Denver, said the race is starting now because candidates need time to raise money, meet voters and build an organization that could carry them to victory.

"Running for a statewide office is pretty highly resource intensive. It takes a lot of energy. It takes a lot of effort. It takes time away from your family,” Preuhs said. "I also expect to see a few more folks kind of coming into the race that we haven't heard of just yet."

No major candidates have announced on the Republican side.

Preuhs said he expects a contentious battle within the GOP over the direction of the party.

"They're still trying to figure out how to win a statewide office. And I think that's, you know, part of the larger battle that we've seen over the last several years,” Preuhs said.

The nominees for both parties will face each other in November 2026, when voters elect a new governor.

Incumbent Gov. Jared Polis is serving his second term in office and is unable to run again.

Preuhs said he doesn’t expect Polis to endorse any candidate in the Democratic primary.