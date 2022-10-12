Biden designates Camp Hale a national monument, moves to block drilling and mining on Thompson Divide

DENVER — President Joe Biden signed a proclamation Wednesday designating Camp Hale and the area of the Continental Divide that surrounds it as a national monument, and his administration moved to protect 225,000 acres of the Thompson Divide from mining and oil and gas production.

The president is expected to travel to Colorado Wednesday morning to Colorado and speak about designating the Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument, the first national monument Biden has designated as president.

Wednesday’s proclamation has been expected since last week, when sources first confirmed Biden would be making Camp Hale – where soldiers trained to fight in the Alps during WWII – a national monument.

The moves announced Wednesday include designating 53,804 acres including Camp Hale and the surrounding Tenmile Range as a national monument that will be managed by the U.S. Forest Service, which will develop a plan to protect and manage the land and the historical significance of the area, the White House said.

Thomas Peipert /AP Remnants of the deteriorating field house at Camp Hale near Vail, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The camp was where soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division trained in the harsh, wintry conditions of the Rocky Mountains in preparation for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

The Interior Department and U.S. Department of Agriculture is also proposing a 20-year withdrawal of 225,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area that would, if approved, prohibit any new mining claims or new mineral leases in the area.

There already has not been any new oil and gas leasing in the area, and there is no planned exploration in the area. Pre-existing gas leases would not be affected, the White House said.

Biden’s proclamation was made under the Antiquities Act, which Biden also used to restore protections for three other national monuments last year.

The Biden administration said it was also opening up Inflation Reduction Act funds to put toward drought mitigation in the Colorado River system.

Several of the new moves are part of the CORE Act that has been pushed by Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Joe Neguse, and local leaders for years as the seek to enshrine the legacy of the 15,000 soldiers who trained in high-mountain and cold and snowy conditions in order to fight the Axis forces in the Alps during WWII.

Democrats Bennet, Neguse, Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. John Hickenlooper visited Camp Hale earlier this summer with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, after which the group sent a letter to Biden calling on him to use the Antiquities Act or other executive actions to implement pieces of the CORE Act, including those announced Wednesday.

The Tenmile Range area has been the longtime home of the Ute Tribes, who were pushed out of the area during the mining boom.

Thomas Peipert /AP Public land advocates, Susie Kincade and Bradley Noone, hike at Camp Hale near Vail, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The camp was where soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division trained in the harsh, wintry conditions of the Rocky Mountains in preparation for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Camp Hale briefly became a prisoner of war camp at the end of the war, and many of the soldiers who trained at Camp Hale came back to Colorado to form the state’s ski industry, now worth billions of dollars a year to Colorado and the nation’s economy.

“This designation will permanently protect Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the iconic site where the 10th Mountain Division trained to fight in World War II and later returned to found much of Colorado’s ski industry. With every passing year, there are fewer World War II veterans who trained at Camp Hale left to tell their story, which is why it is so important that we protect this site now,” Bennet said in a statement.

“This designation and the administration’s efforts to protect the Thompson Divide enjoy broad, bipartisan support from Coloradans, and testify to the hard work of local leaders and groups, who have worked for years to preserve this vital part of our history and our landscapes,” added Bennet, who is up for reelection in November. “I am grateful to President Biden for answering Colorado’s call to honor our veterans, safeguard our wildlife and public lands, and strengthen our outdoor recreation economy.”

Neguse called the announcement the product of years of work by veterans, local leaders, and those in congress and said he could not be more excited and grateful that the Biden administration agreed to move on Camp Hale.

Thomas Peipert /AP Remnants of the deteriorating field house at Camp Hale near Vail, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The camp was where soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division trained in the harsh, wintry conditions of the Rocky Mountains in preparation for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

“It really is the quintessential Colorado story, right? And it’s the confluence of the service and sacrifice of so many Coloradans during World War II. It’s the innovative spirit that they then brought to the work that they performed in terms of creating the modern ski and snow sports industry,” he said in an interview. “It’s the preservation of public lands, which are really part of every Coloradan, right? It’s sort of core to our ethos as Coloradans, as is the protection of the outdoor recreation opportunities and the ability to be able to hike and fish and recreate in these incredible public lands that we hold in trust for future generations of Coloradans to enjoy.”

“As the daughter of a medic who trained at Camp Hale, I know how meaningful this national monument designation is to the families of the 10th Mountain Division soldiers,” said Nancy Kramer, the 10th Mountain Division Foundation president. “We’re so grateful that their legacies will be preserved in this landscape for future generations to learn from and enjoy.”

Hickenlooper lauded the move and Bennet’s push on the CORE Act, which the lawmakers said they would continue to push to pass.

“Camp Hale is being protected thanks to the efforts of 10th mountain Division veterans and local Coloradans who want to see these historic, breathtaking lands protected for generations to come,” Hickenlooper said. “From the beginning, Senator Bennet’s CORE Act has been about helping communities protect their public lands. Today’s designation continues that effort.”

The bill has already passed the U.S. House on several occasions – in October 2019, again in 2020 and 2021 as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, and again in February 2021 as part of a public lands package.

“A coalition of hunters, ranchers, farmers, outdoor enthusiasts and community leaders have worked for decades to ensure the Thompson Divide area is protected,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. “Today the Biden-Harris administration is taking an important and sensible step to ensure that we have the science and public input necessary to make informed decisions about sustainable management of public lands in the Thompson Divide area.”

The designation of Camp Hale and move to stop mining and oil and gas production on the Thompson Divide was lauded by town, city, and county officials from across the area.

“For Coloradans and for all Americans, these are the sources of our clean air and pure water, and they are the wellspring of our inspiration, identity and history. These iconic areas are most worthy of conservation,” said Greg Poschman, a Pitkin County commissioner and descendant of a 10th Mountain Division soldier. “We thank President Biden for taking action to protect this important place. We also ask President Biden to go ‘all in’ for all the public lands designations in the CORE Act on which we have all worked so hard for the past decade.”

Bennet and Neguse are among those expected to join the president at Camp Hale for Wednesday’s announcement.