President Joe Biden is greeted as he arrives at Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route to Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

Military officers salute as Air Force One, with President Joe Biden taxis for takeoff, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is en route to Colorado, California, Oregon, and returning to Delaware. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photo

A warning sign at the deteriorating field house at Camp Hale near Vail, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The camp was where soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division trained in the harsh, wintry conditions of the Rocky Mountains in preparation for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) AP Photo

Deteriorated buildings at Camp Hale near Vail, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The camp was where soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division trained in the harsh, wintry conditions of the Rocky Mountains in preparation for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) AP Photo

Remnants of the deteriorating field house at Camp Hale near Vail, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The camp was where soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division trained in the harsh, wintry conditions of the Rocky Mountains in preparation for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) AP Photo

President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route to Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route to Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One as he arrives at Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route to Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

President Joe Biden is greeted as he arrives at Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route to Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo. From left, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., obscured, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Biden and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

Public land advocates, Susie Kincade and Bradley Noone, hike at Camp Hale near Vail, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The camp was where soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division trained in the harsh, wintry conditions of the Rocky Mountains in preparation for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) AP Photo

Remnants of the deteriorating field house at Camp Hale near Vail, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The camp was where soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division trained in the harsh, wintry conditions of the Rocky Mountains in preparation for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) AP Photo

The Eagle River flows through Camp Hale near Vail, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The camp was where soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division trained in the harsh, wintry conditions of the Rocky Mountains in preparation for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) AP Photo

President Joe Biden talks with Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., second from right, as he arrives at Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route to Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

Remnants of the deteriorating field house at Camp Hale near Vail, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The camp was where soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division trained in the harsh, wintry conditions of the Rocky Mountains in preparation for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) AP Photo

President Joe Biden waves as he escorted by U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, 89th Airlift Wing Vice Commander, to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route to Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

Remnants of the deteriorating field house at Camp Hale near Vail, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The camp was where soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division trained in the harsh, wintry conditions of the Rocky Mountains in preparation for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) AP Photo

President Joe Biden walks with U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, 89th Airlift Wing Vice Commander, to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route to Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route to Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

Vegetation grows near the remnants of the deteriorating field house at Camp Hale near Vail, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The camp was where soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division trained in the harsh, wintry conditions of the Rocky Mountains in preparation for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) AP Photo

President Joe Biden talks with Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., left, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, second from left, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis as he arrives at Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route to Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

President Joe Biden is greeted as he arrives at Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route to Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo. From left, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., obscured, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Biden and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One as he arrives at Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route to Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

President Joe Biden speaks as he arrives at Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. From left, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Biden and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One as he arrives at Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route to Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

President Joe Biden is greeted as he arrives at Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route to Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo. From left, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., obscured, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Biden and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

President Joe Biden talks with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, left, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack as he arrives at Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

President Joe Biden talks with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis as he arrives at Eagle County Regional Airport, in Gypsum, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route to Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo

