Bennet says he would continue fight against Trump if elected governor

DENVER — After weeks of rumors, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet made it official on Friday, announcing his campaign for governor.

With dozens of supporters standing behind him at Denver’s City Park, Bennet explained why he was running to be the state’s top executive.

“I am running for governor because I believe we can build a future that's focused on the well-being of all of us, not just the few,” said Bennet.

Bennet believes many of the everyday challenges facing Coloradans, like the high cost of living, can be better addressed at the State Capitol than at the U.S. Capitol.

"Our solutions for the future will not come from President Trump's chaos or from Washington's broken politics, for that matter," said Bennet. “The best solutions to our challenges will come from us. They will come from Colorado."

There’s also the fact that Bennet’s party, the Democrats, are in the minority in the U.S. Senate. Running a state would give Bennet a better chance to push back against the policies of the Trump administration.

“I believe that being a governor will allow me not just to continue to lead that fight against Trump but also help us build a positive vision for the future that's an alternative to Trump,” Bennet said. "I fundamentally believe that we will never preserve our democracy unless people know they have real opportunity, real economic opportunity for themselves and for their kids. That is the American dream, and it's our obligation to make it a reality for every single Coloradan."

Politics CO U.S. Senator Michael Bennet officially announces run for governor Friday Katie Parkins

Only three Democrats have announced their candidacy for governor so far. Bennet and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser are by far the two biggest names.

Weiser, who announced his candidacy in early January, issued a statement ahead of Bennet’s announcement.

“While Senator Bennet has been in Washington, I have served Colorado as the People’s Lawyer, working directly with people in every county of every background to solve difficult challenges. That’s just what a governor does,” said Weiser. “I am prepared for this job and will continue to build a better future for us all.”

During a gaggle with reporters, Bennet was asked why he believed he would make a better governor than Weiser.

“I think Attorney General Weiser has been a great attorney general and has been a great public servant and is a great friend of mine,” Bennet replied.

Bennet said his experience sets him apart.

“I have a fairly unique set of experiences,” he said. “I’ve got experience in the public sector but also in the private sector. I’ve got experiences as a legislator in Washington, D.C., but also running one of the most complicated administrative bureaucracies in Colorado in the Denver Public Schools.”

Bennet also appeared to be bothered by accusations that he did not spend enough time in Colorado.

"I think that's just absolute nonsense. There isn't anybody who's spent more time in Colorado than I have as a statewide elected official," said Bennet. "There isn't anybody who spent more time in rural Colorado than I have, and that's been one of the greatest joys of my public service, and I look forward to continuing it. That is a ridiculous statement in my view."

Bennet has already racked up several major endorsements, including from his fellow Colorado U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper, Congressmen Jason Crow and Joe Neguse, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and former State Rep. Wilma Webb.

Crow has been widely mentioned as someone who could be appointed to replace Bennet in the U.S. Senate if he’s elected governor.

Like Bennet, Crow has a national profile, frequently appearing on national political shows to discuss the country’s top issues. He was recently featured in the New York Times and was appointed to lead candidate recruitment for the House Democrats in 2026.

Denver7 caught up with Crow after Bennet’s announcement to ask him if he was interested in possibly replacing Bennet.

“I am solely focused on protecting Coloradans right now and doing the work,” said Crow. “We have unbelievable attacks on Coloradans and on our democracy in the next year. I'm just focused on doing my job right now.”

Bennet was re-elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022 and his term won’t expire until Jan. 3, 2029.

If Bennet is elected governor, he could resign early and allow outgoing Gov. Jared Polis to fill his seat. Bennet could also serve in the Senate until he’s sworn in as governor in Jan. 2027, which would allow him to pick his own successor to serve the remainder of his term.