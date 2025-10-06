Affordable housing among Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser's priorities if elected governor

DENVER — We're getting a clearer picture of Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser's plans should he win the governor's race next year.

Weiser moderated a "fireside chat" with former Colorado Governor Roy Romer and former Denver Mayor Federico Pena on the successes and challenges they faced while in office in the 1980s, another period of great uncertainty. After the event, Denver7 caught up with Weiser to talk about his priorities if elected governor.

Politics Colorado AG Phil Weiser sits down with Denver7 after announcing run for governor Brandon Richard

The attorney general listed affordable housing as a priority and said he would shore up home down payment assistance programs for those who are pillars in our communities.

"As governor, I'm going to make sure we fix our down payment assistance programs," he said. "If you're a teacher or law enforcement officer, you should have access to be able to buy a home in the communities you're working in."

Weiser also said that artificial intelligence should be at the forefront for our students. He said AI can play a large and effective role in things like wildland firefighting and crime prevention.

"Preparing people for a changing environment where artificial intelligence is going to have big impacts on our world, we've gotta make sure kids growing up today are prepared for that world and can get access to good-paying jobs," said Weiser.

Weiser and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet lead Democrats in the gubernatorial primary. There is a crowded field of Republicans — nearly 20 as of last week.

Term limits prevent Gov. Jared Polis from running again.