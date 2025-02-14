Colorado Department of Corrections reaches settlement to accommodate deaf and hard-of-hearing inmates

DENVER, Colo — Disability rights advocates and the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) reached a new settlement to accommodate deaf and hard-of-hearing inmates last month.

The case addressed longstanding complaints related to communication accommodations and healthcare access within the state’s prison system.

This started in 2019, when students from the Civil Rights Clinic at the University of Denver’s Law Center started investigating reports about inadequate services for deaf inmates. Disability Law Colorado (DLC) joined the investigation and filed a federal complaint against the CDOC. In 2022, a settlement was reached to provide hearing aids, interpreters, video phones, and other accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

However, in 2023, DLC alleged that the department was not in compliance with the terms of the settlement.

“We were hearing reports of inmates still not having access to interpreters for medical visits, video phones, and other necessary accommodations,” said Meghan Baker, senior staff attorney at DLC. “While some facilities showed partial compliance, the overall implementation was inconsistent, and in some areas, progress seemed to stall.”

In the spring of 2023, Disability Law Colorado conducted multiple visits to prisons across the state. The team claims they documented cases of non-compliance, including missing video phones and a lack of interpreters for critical medical consultations.

“It was incredibly frustrating to be told that what we were hearing wasn’t accurate, especially when we were consistently receiving reports from inmates experiencing these issues,” Baker explained. “After several rounds of discussions, we were able to gather undeniable evidence, which forced a more serious commitment from the Department of Corrections.”

From March to December 2024, negotiations for a new monitoring plan took place and the latest settlement agreement was finalized in January 2025.

You can read the settlement in full below.

The amended settlement introduces stronger accountability measures, including the appointment of an independent monitoring team. The team is composed of a former judge and individuals with direct experience working with the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. The team is charged with regularly assessing compliance with the settlement terms and providing impartial evaluations to ensure that the promised changes are fully implemented.

“This is a significant step forward,” Baker said. “Having independent monitors who will audit the department’s progress on the ground will be essential in making sure these changes are not only made but sustained.”

The settlement also outlines a clear timeline for implementing necessary accommodations.

Hear more about this settlement, and how we got here, in the below report by Denver7's Sam Peña.

The CDOC said they experienced delays due to a change in phone service providers that disrupted the installation of video phones. However, with new budgeting plans and a clear strategy in place, the department is expected to meet the required standards in the coming months.

“This is not just about ensuring access to technology or services,” said Baker. “It’s about preserving the dignity of these individuals. When you can’t communicate effectively in a prison setting, it’s isolating and can be terrifying. It’s crucial that people who are deaf or hard of hearing are able to navigate their daily lives safely and with the information they need.”

Disability Law Colorado and its partners will continue to work with the Department of Corrections to ensure compliance. With the independent monitoring team in place, Baker said she's hopeful the changes will last.

“We’ve reached a turning point,” she said. “Though the process took longer than we hoped, we’re grateful for the continued commitment from all parties involved. It’s time for real, tangible improvements that will make life safer and more manageable for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals in the state’s prisons.”