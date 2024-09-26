A controversial 'Venezuela Ahead' billboard is greeting drivers coming to Colorado from Wyoming

LARAMIE COUNTY, Wyo. and DENVER — Drivers entering Colorado from Wyoming on Interstate 25 are being greeted by a controversial billboard that aims to warn travelers about what they may encounter ahead as they come into the state.

The sign reads, "Venezuela Ahead, Be Prepared" on top of what resembles a Venezuelan flag. Small text on the billboard shows it was paid for by "Clipper Properties LLC, Tim Mellon, Member."

The name Timothy Mellon, with a P.O. Box address listing Wyoming is also found on a Federal Commission document, showing Mellon made a significant donation to Trump's campaign in May.

Denver7 spoke with Jorge Fermín, an immigrant who recently arrived to Colorado from Venezuela, who said he was disappointed to hear about the billboard.

"We feel attacked as a community," he said, in Spanish.

Fermín added that he believes his good intentions are being overshadowed by the recent controversy surrounding gangs in the Denver metro area.



“There’s many of us working, waking up early to work, doing the right thing, Fermín tells Denver7, in Spanish, “We feel a little attacked with this type of thing and situation, but we don’t let it affect us, we continue to work."

Denver7 also sat down with Metropolitan State University Political Science professor Robert Preuhs, who said immigration has once again surged as one of the top issues in this year's election — much like it has over the past several decades.

“There's two points to it. One is, of course, the most recent issues that have headlined regarding Aurora. But also, this is an issue that resonates, certainly with Republicans, and it's going to rally their base to some extent, but also may sway some independents," said Preuhs.



While Preuhs said most people have probably already made up their minds about who they'll vote for — things like the billboard could still be effective in the margins.

"Most people have a preference regarding immigration in particular, but also in terms of the presidential candidate that they're going to support. But remember that it's a close election, and you know, while Colorado and Wyoming, in particular, probably aren't going to be all that close, this is another way for the national dialog and narrative to kind of find a particular example, that they can rally their base around for the Republicans, but also potentially sway some independents," he said.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's office declined to comment on the billboard Thursday.

A spokesperson for Governor Jared Polis' office, however, sent Denver7 the following statement:

“Anyone passing that sign and coming to Denver will soon find the welcoming, inclusive, vibrant city we’re so proud to call home.”

An article by the Cowboy State Daily, which was the first to report news of the billboard, states that Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak said he "burst out laughing when he saw the billboard for the first time."

Back in May, Sheriff Kozak chatted with Denver7 about a controversial billboard he put up, in attempt to recruit more people Denver.