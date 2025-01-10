1-on-1 with Gov. Jared Polis on working with a second Trump administration, gangs in Aurora and more

In a one-on-one interview with Denver7 Thursday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis pledged to have "as good of a relationship as possible" with President-elect Donald Trump during his upcoming second term in office.

The governor sat down with Denver7 following his 2025 State of the State address. We asked him about the incoming Trump administration, immigration, the presence of a Venezuelan gang in Aurora and a massive, billion-dollar budget shortfall facing the state in the coming year.

In his State of the State address, Polis laid out his priorities for affordable housing, public transit and safety, among other subjects. You can read a recap of the speech here, or the full text of his address here.

Politics Polis sets housing and transit priorities in 2025 State of the State address Landon Haaf

Working with a second Trump administration

Polis, a Democrat who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential race, has walked the tightrope in regards to his anticipated working relationship with Trump. He has cheered Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy – a vacccine skeptic – as health secretary and bantered with "DOGE" appointee Vivek Ramsawamy, but has also joined a coalitin of governors aiming to "protect democracy" at the state level ahead of Trump's inauguration.

He continued the balancing act Thursday, criticizing Trump's proposed sweeping tariff program but welcoming help to deport violent criminals.

Throughout his speech, which lasted just over 50 minutes, Polis spoke the freedoms he said Coloradans value and would be prepared to defend as President-elect Trump prepares to take office.

“Our values and our way of life are not dependent on who is in the White House or Congress,” Polis said. “I refuse to allow the disagreement, division, and disorder in Washington DC to deter us in Colorado. That’s not how we roll. Members of the legislature, we can and will do better.”

Polis told Denver7 he hopes to have "as good of a relationship as possible" with Trump.

“Just like we approached working with President Biden, whenever we can work with the federal government, we are always happy to do so," he said. "When it benefits Coloradans, we're going to work with them. And if it hurts Coloradans, I'm never afraid to stand in opposition."

Trump criticized Polis during an October rally in Aurora, blaming the governor and other Democrats for crime and gangs in Aurora.

“Well, that's just his love language. It's just the way he talks,” Polis said. “Again, we are going to do everything we can to work with any president.”

Was Polis wrong about immigrant gangs in Aurora?

Polis has been criticized for his response to Aurora. Last summer, his office dismissed Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky's claim that Venezuelan gangs had taken over apartment buildings, saying it was part of her imagination.

Since then, police confirmed members of Tren de Aragua were present in Aurora. Most recently, police said members of the gang participated in the kidnapping of a couple.

Denver7 asked Polis if his initial assessment of the situation was wrong.

"It turned out that Aurora Police said there was no takeover of those apartments," Polis said. "There's gang activity in Aurora, and if you look at, you know, all of our statements, that's been the case 20 years ago, 10 years ago and now. We have zero tolerance for illegal gang activity, whether they're gangs of people who were born here or whether they're gangs of people who came here."

Some Democratic lawmakers said they were looking for ways to protect immigrants in Colorado from Trump’s immigration policies, including mass deportations.

Polis did not say what actions he believes the state could take to protect immigrants, but said he welcomes federal help going after criminals.

“We welcome more federal help from ICE, the FBI on going after criminals. Whether they're American born criminals or whether they're immigrants, we want federal help in making Colorado safer,” said Polis.

Colorado's massive budget shortfall

During his public address Thursday, Polis hinted at "tighter budget conditions" in the year ahead "thanks to lower inflation and increasing healthcare costs."

The state faces a nearly $1 billion budget shortfall.

In his interview with Denver7 after the speech, Polis sought to calm fears about the deficit.

“We have a huge budget surplus. People will get a TABOR refund. The reason for the budget shortfall is because inflation came down,” Polis said. “Everybody will get a check. It's great, but at the same time they're making cuts because instead of growing by 4%, the state budget will grow by 2.6%.”



Watch Polis' full State of the State address in the video player below: