2025 State of the State: Polis sets housing and transit priorities while continuing Trump balancing act

DENVER — Housing, public safety, and transit each took center stage during Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’s penultimate State of the State address Thursday – along with governance under a second Trump administration.

The governor continued walking the proverbial tightrope in regards to the incoming administration and the policies President-elect Donald Trump has promised. It was a speech that was otherwise vintage Polis, highlighting familiar issues while painting a rosy picture of the last year’s achievements and featuring pop culture references ranging from "Lord of the Rings" and "The Mandalorian" to "Wicked" and Taylor Swift.

Polis criticized the sweeping tariffs Trump has proposed, which Polis said would “raise the cost of everything.” He also spoke of “a big difference between disagreeing with policy and attacking our democratic institutions” in taking thinly-veiled shots at Trump’s promise of mass deportations and the potential for increased abortion restrictions during his second term in office.

At the same time, Polis said he “welcomes more federal help to detain and deport dangerous criminals” and said he hopes the Trump administration is able to “quickly secure the border” as Colorado and cities across the nation continue to grapple with the presence of immigrant gangs.

The allusions to federal policy were woven into an address that set several priorities for Colorado in the coming year. Here’s a breakdown of some of the key issues:

‘Narrow the gap between supply and demand’ in Colorado’s housing market

Polis detailed a three-part approach to creating access to more affordable housing in Colorado:



“Streamline” the building of modular homes — houses built in parts off-site and assembled at the building location — to be faster and cheaper

Allowing builders to build “smart stair,” or single-staircase, apartments and homes that are lauded for more efficient floor plans but raise concern about fire safety

Partnering with educational and faith-based centers to use their land for more housing, like Solid Rock Christian Center in Colorado Springs, which is now home to more than 70 affordable housing units

He also urged lawmakers to solve Colorado’s condo shortage and to address homeowner’s insurance costs driven up by climate events like wildfires and hailstorms.

“I’m calling for needed reforms to tackle the high cost of homeowners insurance and expand access so that every homeowner can get the insurance they need and learn more about ways to reduce their rates,” Polis said.

‘More options to get where we need to go’

Polis celebrated recent public transit wins while also stating a need for more infrastructure that would foster increased ridership on Regional Transportation District (RTD) buses and trains.

He spoke of the recent Moffat Tunnel deal that brings mountain rail service closer to reality and federal funding for passenger rail expansion along the Front Range.

Coincidentally, Polis delivered the State of the State on the same day the Winter Park Express — a passenger train between Denver’s Union Station and the ski resort in Winter Park — began service for 2025 with $19 fares for adults. Colorado is “well on its way” to passenger rail service from Denver to Granby by 2026, Polis said Thursday.

Polis painted a more sobering picture of RTD, the transit agency he said is in need of “better governance, more budget transparency and accountability, and ultimately, a district that is laser focused on getting more people where they need to go.”

He pledged the use of state financing to add bus and train stations with the goal of boosting ridership.

‘A safe and secure community’

Polis touted decreases in several crime categories, but said more work needs to be done in reducing youth crime and livestock theft.

The governor detailed a portion of his 2025 budget that expands resources for young offenders, allowing them to stay “closer to home and get the support they need faster.”

As the mystery continues regarding nearly 200 missing cattle on the Western Slope, Polis on Thursday pledged more support from his office to law enforcement to catch cattle rustlers and hold them accountable.

“Our commitment to public safety extends to all who call our state home — people and animals alike,” he said.

Meanwhile, Polis celebrated a decline in property crime, homicide and vehicle thefts year-over-year. Data through the first quarter of 2024 backs up the governor’s claims, showing a dip in most major crime categories.

Polis also discussed education funding, clean energy goals, a budget shortfall in 2025 and more on Thursday. To read the governor’s full comments on those topics, read the full State of the State address here.