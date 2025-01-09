Read Gov. Jared Polis’s full 2025 State of the State address

Below is the full text of the State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis at the Colorado State Capitol on Jan. 9, 2025, as it was prepared for delivery. A breakdown of the speech will be published shortly.

Welcome.

I’d like to begin with a moment of silence in memory of President Jimmy Carter, whose funeral is being held today in Washington, DC.

On this national day of mourning, we should all take to heart the spirit of integrity and service Jimmy Carter embodied, both as a public official and in private life.

Thank you.

In Colorado, our gentle, welcoming spirit reflects our magnificent landscape. We always rise above–a beacon of freedom and opportunity– a home for innovation and ingenuity, a people of honesty and integrity.

Altitude, rising above, is part of who we are as Coloradans, from our highest point at 14,440 feet atop Mount Elbert, to our lowest elevation at 3,315 feet at the Arikaree River in Yuma County, the highest low point of any state.

Living here in Colorado and simply breathing is an act of strength, a fortification of mind and body, a constant reminder of our resolve. Altitude is the secret ingredient to our unrivaled agriculture industry–including our San Luis Valley Potatoes, grown in the largest and highest crop-producing alpine valley in the world. Assistant Minority Leader Simpson hosted us on his farm near Alamosa where I signed bipartisan laws to protect our water resources and support farmers and ranchers to adopt practices that build healthy soil and drought resilience.

Athletes from around the world come to train and compete at Colorado altitude, looking for a taste of the grit and endurance that pushes athletes and our championship teams, including the playoff-bound, Buffalo Bills bustin’ Denver Broncos, to be the very best, and attracts new teams including Colorado’s new National Women’s Soccer League team! And also the Rockies play here.

Altitude is more than a place to put down roots, it’s a path to the stars. It is the high road that makes us a mile closer to space, the epicenter of the nation’s aerospace industry and military readiness, and contributes to Colorado being the proud, rightful home of Space Command.

At altitude, the sun’s rays shine stronger and brighter, spotlighting our bold leadership in everything from innovative technology to the creative arts. Last year, working with Representatives Valdez, Soper, and Senator Bridges, Colorado made history, winning the coveted opportunity to establish Colorado as America’s Tech Hub for quantum technology.

This year, alongside our legislative champions Speaker McCluskie, Representative Titone, Senators Amabile and Baisley, our sights are set on raising the curtain as the new home of the world-famous Sundance Film Festival, right here in Colorado.

In Colorado, good enough is NOT good enough.

We aim to do more, to do better, for more people...

To improve our standard of living. To keep communities clean and safe. To increase access to housing that Coloradans can actually afford and to offer the jobs, careers, and businesses that we want, need, and deserve. To protect our wild spaces. To help every student thrive, right here, right now. To save people money on everything from groceries to health care. To show hardworking taxpayers that we respect their efforts and will be good stewards of their tax dollars.

Last year after my speech, pundits said, “Polis, as expected, underscored housing and affordability,” and “the Governor is a nerd” who loves sci-fi references.

And they are right. Because what matters most to Coloradans should matter most to all of us, and that’s saving money and making all Coloradans' lives better. And yes, there are more StarTrek fans out there than you may realize.

Our values and our way of life are not dependent on who is in the White House or Congress. I refuse to allow the disagreement, division, and disorder in Washington DC to deter us in Colorado. That’s not how we roll. Members of the legislature, we can and will do better.

My principle is always: I will work with anyone and everyone when it’s good for Colorado, and I will oppose anyone and everyone, and do everything in my power to protect Colorado when it hurts our people and state. Simple.

Just as I spoke out against President Biden’s solar tariffs, I will strongly criticize President Trump’s proposed - and even worse - tariffs that would raise the costs of everything, from groceries to housing to energy and so much more.

Alongside Commissioner Greenberg and our hardworking farmers, we opened the Mexican domestic market to Colorado-grown potatoes and will fight against misguided efforts that threaten the progress we’ve made, hurt our farmers, or drive up the price of groceries.

None of us need to shy away from disagreements on policy - be it with the president of the United States or any member of our legislature. But let me be clear - there is a big difference between disagreeing with policy and attacking our democratic institutions.

In the Free State of Colorado, we will fight against any attempt to rob us of our freedom.

In the Free State of Colorado, we understand what government IS, and IS NOT here to do. Government is NOT here to dictate who you love, who you marry, or if, when, and how you choose to start a family.

In the Free State of Colorado, we stand strong against baseless attacks on law-abiding Coloradans who want nothing more than to contribute to our society.

In the Free State of Colorado, we protect and expand our freedoms, tempered by the knowledge that freedom demands personal responsibility and accountability.

And we know the only way to continue to climb higher is together.

Regardless of what happens in Washington DC, we will keep our eye on the ball, on what matters most to Coloradans: affordability, livability, sustainability.

Much like our iconic aspen groves - among the largest living organisms in the world - we know what appears on the surface to stand alone is often interconnected by roots that run deep. The same holds true of our vision for Colorado’s future.

It is a future in which Coloradans live in safe, vibrant communities, in homes we can afford, near transit hubs and job centers, with clean air to breathe, fresh water to drink, and high-quality, affordable health care.

On the surface, these priorities may appear to stand alone. But by digging a little deeper, we can see the roots that connect our climate goals, our transit goals, our health care goals, and our affordability goals. Just like our beautiful aspen trees, or an even larger organism– a mycorrhizal fungi network – or wood-wide web.

Last year, we took real and meaningful steps to deliver more housing and reduce costs, and I want to thank you for coming together to allow housing supply to finally start catching up with demand, while cutting property taxes and lowering the residential property tax rate thanks to the work of Speaker McCluskie, Minority Leader Pugliese, and Senators Kirkmeyer and Frizell.

From giving Coloradans more freedom to build Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on their property thanks to the work of Senators Amabile, Exum, Mullica, and Representative Weinberg, to expanding housing near transit and job centers tackled by Representative Woodrow, and Senators Jodeh, and Winter, eliminating discriminatory occupancy limits passed by

Representative Rutinel and Senator Gonzales, and getting rid of parking requirements above and beyond what people want or need thanks to the work of Representative Woodrow and Senator Hinrichsen. With these policies, we are making it easier to build housing supply that’s inherently affordable and filling critical gaps in communities where the needs are greatest to help power our economy.

In Colorado, we say “Yes!” to more housing! “Yes” to unlocking prosperity! “Yes” to opportunity for Coloradans at every budget!

To narrow the gap between supply and demand, we must continue to expand choices, speed up timelines, and reduce costs for new housing to come on the market.

We are looking to do this in three key ways: working with Senator Bridges and Senator Exum to lean into innovation and streamline the process for modular housing options to be built faster and at lower cost; working with Representatives Boesenecker and Woodrow to empower builders to build smart stair apartments or homes; and, alongside Representatives Boesenecker and Mabrey, and Senator Gonzales, allowing faith based and educational partners to use land they have to build housing we need.

We are already seeing faith leaders step up to be a part of Colorado’s housing future, including at Solid Rock Christian Center in Colorado Springs, now home to 77 affordable multi-family units on church land. Today, we are joined by Pastor Ben Anderson, here today from Colorado Springs, thank you for your leadership and we are excited to see these efforts replicated across the state.

Rather than force developers to build massive one-size-fits-all apartments that take up entire city blocks, let’s instead empower them to build apartments or homes that fit the neighborhood through smart stair reform.

To unlock housing supply, we need to allow more housing Coloradans want. This includes condos, which often start at a lower price point, providing more affordable homeownership, and with it, the foundation for wealth building, and building a nest egg for financial security.

And yet in Colorado, we’ve had a major decline in condo construction. Before 2008, condos made up nearly 20% of new home starts in Colorado, dropping to 5% now. In 2005 there were nearly 3,000 condos on the market under $400,000, and last year, there were only 22.

In the past, this conversation about meaningful condo liability reforms that balance homeowner protections, de-risk the market, and allow for more condos to be built and sold has been stifled on both sides. Let’s turn the page and have a real dialogue about what is preventing condos from being built, and solve for it. I know we can get this done in a way that protects homeowners' rights when there is a defect, but makes it less expensive and cumbersome for builders of all kinds to start projects and deliver housing.

Let’s commit today to work together, side-by-side, with Representative Bird and President Coleman already leading the way, to make condo ownership more available to more people – starting now!

We are also seeing - in Colorado and across the country - skyrocketing homeowners insurance rates. I hear from Coloradans across our state who either can’t find coverage to begin with or who are getting priced out of the coverage they have. And the rising cost of insurance isn’t relegated to homeowners alone. It gets passed on to renters, too.

Just as Lord of the Rings fans know that one does not simply walk into Mordor, one does not simply fix homeowners insurance. Many factors contribute to the soaring cost. But we need to start somewhere, and we need to start now.

Today, I’m calling for needed reforms to tackle the high cost of homeowners insurance and expand access so that every homeowner can get the insurance they need and learn more about ways to reduce their rates. Thank you to Speaker McCluskie, Representatives Titone and Brown, Senator Amabile, and Assistant Majority Leader Cutter for taking this on, helping to deal with the largest cost drivers like hail and fire, and looking at risk reduction efforts that can lower costs for everyone.

And as we address climate-induced costs like rising homeowners insurance, we are also focused on giving Coloradans more options to get where we need to go.

Transportation congestion isn’t just annoying – it’s a leading source of pollution, and by expanding public transit and rail options, we can save people time and money on daily commutes and improve air quality.

We won key federal funding and made a $90 million downpayment for passenger rail expansion on the front range. We secured a framework for the Moffat Tunnel lease to put us on track for Mountain Rail Service.

Thanks to the steps we’ve taken, starting today, January 9th, the Winter Park Express will run five days a week, at lower cost, from Denver’s Union Station to Winter Park Resort, with tickets as low as $19 for adults and under $10 for kids. While we’re not yet to the point where Scotty can beam us up to Craig, with the support of Speaker McCluskie, Senator Roberts, and Representative Lukens, we are well on our way to offering affordable, reliable, convenient, and–dare I say–fun daily service between Denver and Granby in 2026, and then on to Craig.

Last year, we brought together Colorado’s leading oil and gas producers and environmental advocates - people who rarely see eye to eye - and with the support of Speaker McCluskie, Assistant Majority Leader Cutter, and Representative Velasco, reached a historic agreement that will boost Colorado from 42nd in the nation for state transit funding to 23rd.

These steps move us closer to our vision of a Colorado where you can step out your door and choose from a variety of affordable, convenient, and reliable ways to get where you want to go while cutting down on pollution and traffic.

To make this vision into a reality, it takes all of us working together – state, regional, and local partners. My administration has sought to partner with RTD and support RTD with new funding from new laws, but we continue to also push for better governance, more budget transparency and accountability, and ultimately, a district that is laser focused on getting more people where they need to go.

I believe we all share the goal of increasing ridership. Having an A+ transit agency for Colorado’s largest metropolitan area is absolutely critical to meet the needs of a growing and dynamic state, but while we trust, we must also verify. Thank you to Senator Winter, Representatives Froelich and Lindstedt for continuing to lead this important effort.

We hear from local and regional partners around the state - in rural and urban communities - about the need to improve and add bus and train stations to ensure riders can safely and easily get where they need to go. We look forward to using innovative financing tools at the state level to help meet this need and encourage new stations to help local partners boost ridership.

Our housing and transit goals go hand in hand with our climate goals and our affordability goals. More, better, less expensive transit options, with housing closer to job centers and transit hubs, save money and mean less pollution and less congestion.

As they say in the Mandalorian - “this is the way.” The way to build a clean energy future, to tap into low cost clean energy, protect Coloradans from volatile price swings of natural gas, save people money, and create jobs.

We’re working with local governments to end costly permitting delays and automate processing of rooftop solar and other clean energy applications. These fixes will reduce lag time, allowing local governments to focus on other priorities, and make it easier for Coloradans and businesses to buy low-cost clean energy.

We are also working with Representative Joseph on a bill that will help more Coloradans save money and reduce pollution with financing for energy efficiency improvements in their homes, which can then be paid back over time from savings on utility bills.

And while we welcome help from Washington, DC to accelerate our transition to better transit and a clean energy future, Colorado will continue to lead the way to tackle climate change and pollution, with or without federal support. We are the masters of our own destiny.

Our bold climate action protects that which makes Colorado special: our incredible quality of life, our air, water, and iconic wild spaces.

Thanks to the steps we’re taking together, including last year with Senate Bill-230, starting next year we will have over $50 million more to preserve our public lands and wildlife.

And we continue to find new and innovative ways to support our thriving outdoor recreation sector that contributes over $36 billion and over 400,000 jobs to our economy each year. This includes looking at new funding streams for the care and preservation of our great outdoors, building on the success of the Keep Colorado Wild pass, which cut the cost of entry to Colorado’s amazing 43 State parks, and expanded access for all Coloradans.

Since my days in Congress, and in my time as Governor, I have focused on making government more efficient. Simple ideas like eliminating the penny would save hundreds of millions of dollars. Here in Colorado, digitizing services - like we’ve done with the myColorado app - and making DMV and tax services more easily available to people, helps make government more efficient, accessible, and responsive.

We have recruited the best and brightest from the private sector to work on digitizing government through Colorado Digital Services, a national model. We’re working with Senator Weissman to drive efficiency and close tax loopholes. And just a few weeks ago, I sawed through 208 old executive orders--some going back over a century–cutting down, quite literally, on needless bureaucracy.

Continuing this work to reduce unnecessary laws and regulations requires your help.

I urge the legislature, in partnership with the Colorado Chamber, Majority Leader Rodriguez, and Minority Leader Lundeen to take a good look at Colorado’s laws and regulations and honestly question whether they are adequately balancing consumer protection, health, and safety, while minimizing red tape and reducing costs for the private sector and for Coloradans. As you make your review, I encourage thinking about what more could be done to unleash small businesses and drive economic growth.

We all have a role to play to foster a healthy business environment that works for everyone. This includes protecting business certainty and keeping our economy competitive while also ensuring good wages and opportunities for all Coloradans.

It means engaging in good faith with those you may not agree with on sticky issues, hearing one another’s concerns, and making changes when and where possible, knowing that just because you can pursue a costly and divisive fight doesn’t mean you should.

In the words of Taylor Swift, “I think I’ve seen this film before, and I didn’t like the ending.” Together, we can take steps to keep Colorado the best place to live, work, and do business.

We are working with Majority Leader Duran and Representative Froelich to strengthen our wage theft laws in an effective way to ensure workers are paid the money they are owed for the work they do. It is also now time to address the way local minimum and tipped wage credit works to ensure restaurants - so important to the fabric of our communities - can thrive across our state and all workers – including those in both the front and back of the house – can earn a good wage

The Labor Peace Act in Colorado has a long history. Since its inception in 1943, the Act has provided a pathway to require workers to have mandatory dues deducted from their paychecks via a second election. In fact, business interests and organized labor have worked together to preserve this compromise by blocking efforts to move Colorado to become a right-to-work state – something I strongly oppose. In that same spirit of collaboration, my ask is that if there are any efforts to reform the Labor Peace Act, they include support of both workers and businesses to avoid the rancorous fights of the past.

If there is a possible agreement to change the status quo that has served to avoid significant disputes for more than eighty years, let’s work together to find it.

This year, we are navigating a return to tighter budget conditions thanks to lower inflation and increasing healthcare costs.

The balanced budget I’ve put forth includes thoughtful proposals that pair meaningful cuts with new enterprises; the conversion of Pinnacol to better support workers for the future; and targeted, high-impact investments to improve public safety, fully fund our schools, and protect our social safety net.

I want to thank the JBC for their leadership and for partnering with us to do the difficult work of making cuts while thinking creatively about how to avoid bad outcomes. This is going to be hard, so hug a JBC member if you see them.

We look forward to working together with you to ensure that even and especially in light of the tough budgetary environment we find ourselves in, we will continue to put the needs of Coloradans first.

Nothing communicates genuine quality of life better than a safe and secure community. Three years ago, I established the bold goal of making Colorado one of the ten safest states in the country. And we got right to work.

Democrats and Republicans came together to pass a common-sense, data-driven public safety plan to crack down on crime and prevent it from happening in the first place. These targeted investments are making a real difference, and from 2023 to the same period in 2024, crime rates dropped in almost every category:

● Almost 20,000 fewer property crimes - down 15%

● 21 fewer homicides - down 9%

● Nearly 8,000 fewer car thefts - a 26% decrease!

Last year, I called on the legislature to empower the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to crack down on illegal firearm activity. Together, we added a stronger law sponsored by Senator Sullivan, Majority Leader Duran, and Representative Froelich, that has resulted in 62 illegal firearms seized in the past four months alone, making our streets, neighborhoods and communities safer.

But to make Colorado the frontrunner in public safety, there’s more work ahead.

This includes boosting Colorado’s emergency dispatch system to ensure our brave and dedicated first responders can get where they’re needed without delay. It includes working with Representative Armagost and Majority Leader Duran to strengthen the penalty for theft of a firearm, regardless of market value.

And while crime rates are down statewide, one area in need of improvement is preventing and reducing youth crime. That is why my budget calls for additional support to prevent crime from happening, expanded resources for youth, and increased bed capacity at the Division of Youth Services, so young adults who do enter the criminal justice system can get back on track and avoid becoming repeat offenders. Under my new proposal, youth offenders who are currently being sent all over the state will be able to stay closer to home and get the support they need faster.

Our commitment to public safety extends to all who call our state home - people and animals alike.

Livestock theft is unfortunately not a thing of the past, and we are committed to holding cattle rustlers accountable. With local sheriffs and the Brand Board leading the way, I directed our leaders at the Department of Agriculture and Department of Public Safety to coordinate and provide additional support and work closely with local law enforcement to use the full extent of the law to catch and convict wrongdoers.

We will continue to support our ranchers, and, I am glad National Western moved the stock show parade back today so I can speak for another hour.

Safer communities are more humane communities and we should also create and enforce tougher penalties to crack down on illegal wildlife trafficking, which is often linked to other crimes like gun, drug, and human trafficking.

Our partners in law enforcement play a key role in making Colorado safer, and I am proud that today we are joined by Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown, La Plata County Sheriff Sean Smith, Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume, Prowers County Sheriff Sam Zordel, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain, Arvada Police Chief Ed Brady, and leaders from Colorado State Patrol. Thank you for being here and for your commitment to keeping Colorado safe.

This election, voters made their voices heard with support for stronger public safety measures, including support for crime victims, investing in law enforcement to help attract and retain quality police officers, and providing more certainty in sentencing for the most serious offenses.

I want to thank and congratulate Majority Leader Duran and Representative Froelich, for their leadership on Proposition KK, which will bring valuable support for victims services, school safety, and behavioral health, including for our brave and dedicated veterans. Thank you to all of the veterans here with us today.

I'm also confident that, thanks to the action of the voters passing Proposition 130, we’ll be able to better fund law enforcement, with $350 million in support for hiring, retention, and training.

Our brave and dedicated police officers give their time, talent, and tragically sometimes their lives to keep our communities safe. Proposition 130 also provides financial support for the families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. We now have the opportunity to implement this as quickly as possible to ensure no family of a law enforcement officer lost in the line of duty needs to worry about their needs being met. And we can work together to ensure that the family of Golden Officer Evan Dunn, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on November 6, receives this support that was passed the day before his death.

We are joined today by Golden Chief of Police Joe Harvey and Officer Dunn’s widow, Annalise. Annalise, we extend to you our deepest condolences. Thank you for being with us today.

It is now our role and responsibility to implement the will of the voters.

In addition to funding for public safety, this election, Coloradans voted in favor of a number of measures and– whether you agree with them or not – it is now our responsibility to implement those measures in good faith with fidelity to voter intent.

Coloradans voted to establish a veterinary professional associate - like a PA for humans - to help fill workforce shortages and expand access to quality veterinary care.

The State Board of Veterinary Medicine will implement this measure and fulfill the will of the voters while ensuring high standards of protection for animals and consumers. And we encourage you to share any input you have with the board.

Coloradans also voted overwhelmingly to enshrine fundamental freedoms into our Constitution and ensure the state of Colorado remains free, no matter what.

This includes a ballot measure to take hate out of our Constitution and allow our legislature to protect the right to marry who you love.

And to protect the fundamental right for a woman to make her own reproductive healthcare choices including abortion.

We have an obligation to the people we serve to implement their will, and where necessary – and only where necessary – pass implementing legislation consistent with the spirit that those measures were passed.

In Colorado, we have zero tolerance for those who commit violent crimes whether they are American citizens or not.

I hope that President-elect Trump and Congress work together quickly to secure the border, stop human trafficking, and stop the illegal flow of guns and drugs, and we welcome more federal help to detain and deport dangerous criminals. I also hope that Congress finally provides legal pathways to citizenship for Dreamers and those who seek to come out of the shadows to help make Colorado greater.

But, Colorado will not support efforts to deport American citizens, target those on pending legal status, or break up families, creating orphans of American children whose parents are alive and who came to this country to build a better life for their families.

We will stay true to the core values upon which this country was built: opening the door of freedom and opportunity for all.

We will support businesses who follow state laws to make sure that they can continue to retain their employees who are doing work that is critical to our economy – whether in agriculture, construction, service, or industry. This is both the moral thing to do, and it is key to our economic success.

Take Sofia, whose name we’ve changed for her safety. Sofia is a nurse who works day in and day out to provide critical health care to patients. She is a DACA recipient and has been in Colorado for over 20 years.

Please take a look at the gallery. You will notice an empty seat.

We are not joined by Sofia today because of the grim reality that Sofia and many other immigrants who enrich our communities and strengthen our economy are living in fear.

Those who are following our laws and contributing to our economy deserve the opportunity to live the American dream and make Colorado an even more amazing place.

Genuine opportunity is all about being able to start a good life and earn a living. It’s about making ends meet and still having enough leftover to pursue your dreams. It’s about having a clear path to prosperity.

That is why I am focused on saving people money on the biggest cost drivers for Coloradans: housing, and transportation, and yes, health care.

One of my first actions as Governor was to create the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care, led by our fabulous Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera, because we have been serious about lowering the cost of living for Coloradans from day one.

We’ve made lifesaving progress: capping the price of insulin, passing bipartisan reinsurance that has reduced rates by nearly 25%, the landmark Colorado Option and nation-leading price transparency legislation. But there is more to be done.

Robert Redford, University of Colorado attendee and founder of the world-renowned Sundance Film festival... wisely observed, “problems can become opportunities when the right people come together.”

We will continue to call on the FDA to approve our prescription drug importation plan. We don’t always find ourselves on the same side of an issue as Florida. But as the only two states taking much-needed and long overdue steps to cut the costs of prescription drugs by importing them from Canada, our patience wears thin for the FDA slow walking our well-qualified application to import lower cost prescription drugs.

We can and we should take additional steps to save people money on prescription drugs, which is why I support the work of Senators Rich and Michaelson-Jenet to protect and expand prescription drug discounts to better serve our most vulnerable.

And we’ve learned through our nation-leading policies to increase hospital price transparency that Coloradans and employers are still paying far too much for hospital services.

While Coloradans with commercial insurance are paying nearly three times what Medicare pays for hospital services, our safety net providers such as Clinica Family Health and Wellness, Marillac Health in Grand Junction, Denver Health, and Pueblo Community Health Center are being left behind.

Now is the time for us, alongside Representative Brown and Senator Bridges, to take real action to deal with excessive hospital prices while also protecting our safety net.

Together, we can prevent costs from going up and “Defying Gravity.”

A few months ago, I had the honor of delivering a Colorado kid the one millionth book given free of charge through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

As famous Wyoming rancher RuPaul says, “reading is fun-damental.”

Reading helps young people cultivate their dreams - dreams that grow as they grow. The path from dreams to skills to prosperous careers in the fields that inspire us is worth fighting for, and that’s what we’re doing in Colorado.

Last year, thanks to Representative Sirota and the voters, the first class of universal preschool saved families an average of $6,100, springboarding Colorado from 27th to 7th in the nation for preschool enrollment.

Beyond the family savings and learning benefits, new research shows that universal preschool drives economic mobility. On average, parents who enroll their kids in universal preschool earn 20% more than parents without access to universal preschool, and long-term studies show the kids will do better too when they grow up.

Thanks to Speaker McCluskie, Minority Leader Lundeen, and Assistant Majority Leader Bacon, we also created a new school finance formula that focuses on students – not systems. Our task going forward is to now implement that formula, ensuring that schools serving students who are English language learners or who come from poverty receive the resources needed to help students succeed.

But we must ensure the gains we have made are sustainable. Colorado is an outlier when it comes to school funding – with our current system funding based on students who were enrolled four years ago. We are talking about counting students that attended nearly half a decade ago! To fully fund our new school finance formula and ensure we never have to go back to a budget stabilization factor, we have to start funding students where they are in their schools today in ways tailored to individual needs. It is past time to eliminate this antiquated system that funds empty chairs rather than actual students.

And, we have a responsibility to guarantee every Colorado student has access to a quality education. This requires creating innovative pathways for students and schools to succeed; no excuses, no exceptions.

Today, tragically, there are “education deserts” – as President Coleman calls them – in Colorado where 90% of students - around 22 in a class of 25 - are behind grade level in math and reading. That is unacceptable.

We need to clear the way for these students to get back on track by making it easier for high quality and innovative schools to start and operate in Colorado, supporting students whether in a traditional district or a charter school, and giving parents the ability to choose the best option for their kids.

And there are great examples of what works! Global Village Academy North in Thornton serves over 50% low income students, and over 80% of 8th graders are at grade level or above in reading, and over 90% in writing. Yes, we CAN do it. This school is changing lives for the better, and we are thrilled Head of School Nicole Wetzel and Principal Chelsea Byrd are here with us today.

And there is more to be done to make achievement like this the norm for district schools, innovation schools, and charter schools, because every student means every student.

As a state we are firmly focused on winning the future. And we are putting the tools in place to do so: including making the first two years of higher education free for many Colorado students thanks to Representatives Bird and Taggart, and Senator Kirkmeyer.

This year, I have the honor of serving as Chair of the bipartisan National Governors Association. My Chair’s Initiative, Let’s Get Ready: Educating All Americans for Success, is all about preparing students for real life and our economy for real success. We’re looking at how we can best ensure learners develop the skills and talents they need to succeed in today and tomorrow’s job market.

Our mission is to learn how to better measure success so we can expand and scale what works, and change or adjust what doesn’t.

This is one of many ways I am partnering with governors - both Democrats and Republicans, from states across the country - to tackle the challenges and embrace the opportunities that cross state lines and unify us as a nation.

That means stepping up to support one another. We are sending critical firefighting resources including Multi Mission Aircraft, fire engines, and firefighters to California as they face devastating fires. In Colorado we are unfortunately no stranger to wildfires, and we work better together in our times of need.

Every step of the way, we take lessons and inspiration from the breathtaking nature around us.

The thin bark of the Lodgepole Pine is quickly burnt when wildfire strikes. But instead of destroying the trees, fire melts a resin that seals shut the cones. When the resin melts, the seeds open and spread, returning life to the burn scar.

This is the perspective - finding opportunity in obstacles - that I am taking with me as we drive progress and prosperity - as we climb higher - in the year ahead.

Nearly 130 years ago, Katharine Lee Bates wrote the iconic words of “America the Beautiful,” from atop Pikes Peak.

Pikes Peak remains a national treasure today, and I am excited that Colorado Parks and Wildlife is partnering to better care for and expand recreational opportunities on America's peak.

Nearly a century and a half later, Colorado continues to lead and inspire. Next year, we will celebrate our great State’s 150th birthday, the same year America celebrates our 250th birthday.

Over the last 150 years, we have faced trials and tests. We have weathered challenges and risen above, always coming out on the side of freedom.

In the Free State of Colorado, it’s your body, it’s your marriage, it’s your choice.

In the Free State of Colorado, diversity is a strength, not a threat.

In the Free State of Colorado, we open the door to opportunity, to abundance, to prosperity. This is a Colorado for All.

This is the State of our State: Strong, Prosperous, Free. Always striving to Climb Higher. Now let’s get to work, and let’s get it done.

Thank you.

God bless you all, God bless Colorado, God bless the United States of America.