‘See the energy’: Ride along on Odyssey Bike Bus’ last fun adventure of the year

DENVER – Kids, parents and volunteers at Odyssey School of Denver rode into City Park early on Friday morning – pumped and ready to roll to class for their last bike bus adventure of the year.

If you aren’t familiar with the idea of a bike bus, then be sure to watch the video above as Denver7’s On Two Wheels tagged along for all the smiles and joy along the 3-mile-ish journey to school.

“It started last year for Bike to School Day. I have been bike commuting with my kids since they were little. I have a cargo bike and I just love getting around with my kids for transportation,” said Melissa Colonno, Odyssey School of Denver parent.

Denver7

“Bike buses are kind of having a moment. There's a lot being organized around the country, the world, so once you kind of see the energy of a bike bus, you’re like, I want to do that too,” she said.

Denver7’s On Two Wheels has covered other bike bus groups in the city and Colonno encourages other schools to consider the idea.

Denver7 | On Two Wheels Lots of smiles on two wheels as Park Hill Elementary celebrates first Bike Bus Jeff Anastasio

“Usually the advice is – Just do it, find some buddies, find some other parents who are excited about it,” she said. “There's a lot of techniques – a lot of great ways that people can manage safety on group rides. Getting a little support for those safety concerns is also important before you start a big group ride with kids.”



Reporting stories for Denver7’s On Two Wheels has introduced me to many other riders out there who feel the same way that I do.

In the video player below is a special presentation: How biking can uplift your mood and improve your mental health. 'Cycling saved my life': How Coloradans discover biking for better mental health Denver7's On Two Wheels is also tracking road user data across the state in the infographics below. You can view the graphs in fullscreen mode at this link.