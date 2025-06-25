'Favorite day of the year': Highlights from Denver's Bike to Work Day 2025

DENVER — There were endless smiles as cyclists across the Denver metro connected with each other rolling through the 2025 Bike to Work Day on Wednesday.

Put together by Way to Go, which is part of Denver Regional Council of Governments, (DRCOG) the summer Bike to Work Day brought thousands of cyclists to the roads, trails and beyond who decided to swap their vehicle and ride into work.

At last check over 7,000 bikers signed up to participate.

“This is just my favorite day of the year and I can't believe how many people showed up,” said Nisha Mokshagundam, Way to Go Program Manager at the Civic Center Park station.

The stations are one of the main draws of Bike to Work day where cyclists can grab drinks, goodies all while meeting each other and learning about the different biking organizations and cycling-related businesses in the metro.

“I know everybody is excited to support biking and bike infrastructure in the region, so it really feels good to see all these folks come together,” added Mokshagundam.

There's also a winter Bike to Work day and you can check out highlights from this year's event at this link.

Denver7’s On Two Wheels rolled to 5 different stations on Wednesday morning. In the video player above, check out highlights from these stations:

Edgewater Energizer Station

Bike twerk at Eforce Bikes

CDOT + West Corridor TMA breakfast station

REI Co-op Denver

Civic Center Park

Denver7's On Two Wheels covers the inherent dangers of riding a bike in Denver as bicycle and vulnerable road user deaths continue to climb in Colorado.



You can check out our special report with real-life video examples shared by Denver cyclists showing what it's like navigating the roads and trail. On Two Wheels also highlights the positive aspects of riding a bike. In our half-hour special report below, watch as Colorado cyclists share how biking has improved their mental health. 'Cycling saved my life': How Coloradans discover biking for better mental health