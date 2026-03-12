Skier death at Breckenridge Ski Resort under investigation by Summit County Sheriff's Office

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — An investigation is underway into a death at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's office deputies were called to the mountain on report of a skier from out of state who had crashed in the Lake Chutes — a double-black diamond run on Peak 8. It requires hiking to the area, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Ski patrol administered CPR and medical care before transporting the skier to the Peak 8 First Aid Room where the skier was pronounced dead.

No other skiers or snowboarders were involved in the crash, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said. A bystander witnessed the crash and contacted Breckenridge Ski Patrol.

The Summit County Coroner's Office may release the skier's identity once a cause and manner of death is determined. He was wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff's office.