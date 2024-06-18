No residents of Steamboat Springs mobile home park injured after crash Monday, police say

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — None of the residents in the West Acres Mobile Home Park were injured from a small plane crash in the neighborhood Monday, Steamboat Springs police told Denver7 Tuesday morning.

But the two people on the small plane — a man and a woman — died in the crash, according to Routt County Coroner Mitch Locke.

One neighbor told Denver7's Allie Jennerjahn she was inside her own mobile home when the plane crashed next door to her Monday afternoon, shaking her trailer.

She was out surveying the damage Tuesday morning with other neighbors.

Steamboat Springs police showed Jennerjahn Tuesday, the remnants of the plane were still under a tent in one of the mobile home's yard. Debris and ash littered the ground Tuesday morning, Jennerjahn observed, and a "Slow Children Playing" sign on the nearby street was burnt. The smell of smoke lingered in the air, Jennerjahn said.

"To see something like this impact a community where it’s hard to live anyway is just super sad. But there’s a lot of camaraderie here and like the whole community came out last night... to help people out and translate and just help everyone," Nicole Nanio, who's lived in the mobile home park for 30 years, said.

The Routt County Office of Emergency Management is also working with impacted residents.

Nanio told Jennerjahn Tuesday morning that the people who lived in the two homes next to where the plane crashed, and subsequently erupted into flames, were at work when it happened. The fire spread to the two trailers.

"I’m surprised it’s only these two homes. I mean this is a community with some people that it’s not easy to live in this town and what are they going to do?" Nanio said.

We’re live in Steamboat Springs to show you the destruction of a plane crash at West Acres Mobile Home Park.



The two passengers on the small plane died. No injuries to residents, according to officers on scene this morning.



Stick with us on @DenverChannel for updates. pic.twitter.com/yDrVnvrMji — Allie Jennerjahn (@AllieJennerjahn) June 18, 2024

The official cause of the crash is under investigation. But the plane was reportedly experiencing an engine problem, according to the Routt County Emergency Communications.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will give a preliminary report on what happened, but the NTSB said a final report could take up to two years as they look into the pilot, the plane and the operating environment.

Mountains Two people killed after small plane crashes near Steamboat Springs Airport Sydney Isenberg

The twin-engine Cessna 421 airplane was believed to be en route from Longmont to Ogden, Utah, when it crashed into the mobile home park, short of the airport, around 4:32 p.m. Monday.

Two people killed after small plane crashes near Steamboat Springs Airport