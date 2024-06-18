Watch Now
Small plane crashes near airport in Steamboat Springs

Posted at 6:11 PM, Jun 17, 2024

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A small plane that was experiencing an engine problem crashed near the Steamboat Springs Airport/Bob Adams Field (SBS) Monday afternoon.

According to Steamboat Springs Radio, the Cessna 421 landed between two mobile home trailers, causing an "inferno" that spread to the two trailers.

Steamboat Springs plane crash 6-17-24

The two trailers were fully engulfed in flames. No one was inside at the time of the crash.

Steamboat Springs Radio reports that the "people on the ground are accounted for." The status of those aboard the plane is unclear at this time.

There is still a large emergency presence in the area. There is no power in the area at this time. Safety officials are working to set up a shelter for those impacted by the crash.

This is the third plane crash in Colorado in 10 days. On June 7, a small plane crashed in an Arvada neighborhood, killing a woman and injuring three other people. On Sunday, crews rescued two people from a small plane crash after troopers said the pilot attempted to land on Interstate 25 near Spruce Mountain Road near Larkspur.

