Telluride's Palm Theatre, intermediate school flood after heavy rain and mudslides

TELLURIDE, Colo. — The Palm Theatre on Telluride Intermediate School's campus sustained "significant damage" after extensive flooding Friday that brought feet of mud and water into the building, according to school and fire officials.

Fire officials say the flooding was caused by multiple mudslides that began Friday afternoon from the Jud Wiebe Trail area between Butcher Creek and Cornet Creek.

Telluride fire officials responded to the Palm Theatre Friday around 5:30 p.m. at the request of a school official, a post from fire officials said.

The 30,000-square-foot performing arts facility serves as the school’s auditorium and performance space as well as "the Telluride community’s premiere performing arts venue," according to its website, and is located on school district property.

Telluride Fire Protection District Telluride's Palm Theatre sustained significant damage after flooding amid mudslides and heavy rain on July 17, 2026.

"While most exterior doors withstood the force of the water, one loading dock door sustained damage, allowing floodwater and mud to enter the theater," the post said.

The building accumulated between three and four feet of standing mud and water, according to fire officials.

The theatre serves as a venue for the Telluride Film Festival, Mountain Film and Telluride Jazz Celebration, among other community events.

At the intermediate school, several classrooms and hallways "sustained approximately 5 to 6 inches of water and mud," the post from Telluride Fire Protection District said.

"Clean up work will continue, and it will take days, if not longer, to determine the full extent of the damage" to the theatre and school, Telluride School District Superintendent John Pandolfo wrote in a Saturday update.

No injuries have been reported, according to fire officials.

Imogene Pass and Tomboy Road are also closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic from the Oak Street access point to the Smuggler-Union Mill near Tomboy due to the mudslides and flooding, according to a Saturday post from the Town of Telluride.

"Conditions up there are dangerous and more storms are on the way," officials said in the post. "Crews don't expect to safely reach the area for full analysis and recovery until late next week at the earliest."

