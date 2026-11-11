Leadville businesses recover from Willow Fire and drought as SBA disaster help extends to Nov. 30

LEADVILLE, Colo. — The people who call Leadville home know it's a special place — and local business owners are getting new help to recover after a difficult year.

Fewer visitors have been coming to the mountain town since last winter's lack of snow, and June's Willow Fire added to the strain. Now, a federal Business Recovery Center is open in Leadville to help business owners apply for disaster assistance.

See how Leadville is recovering in the video below:

SBA extends Leadville disaster loan center for Willow Fire, drought relief

The U.S. Small Business Administration, or SBA, set up the center inside the Lake County Public Library on Nov. 2. The agency recently decided to extend its stay through Nov. 30.

Amber Carrillo is a public affairs specialist with the SBA's Office of Disaster Recovery, a federal organization that helps small businesses with funding.

"Only having it here for a week was not enough time for them to be able to utilize the services that we offer at the business recovery center," Carrillo said.

The SBA originally came to Leadville because of the Willow Fire, which prompted a disaster declaration after igniting in June. The center helps business owners apply for economic injury disaster loans tied to either the Willow Fire or the drought.

"Any businesses who would like to apply for the economic injury disaster loan because of either the Willow Fire or the drought, our customer service representatives are here to walk you through that process," Carrillo said.

Tourism drives the local economy, and both the fire and the drought have hurt foot traffic.

"The businesses in this area have seen less traffic because less tourism, because either of the drought or because of the fire and the closures that happen, road closures, building closures, evacuations," Carrillo said.

The impact has been felt firsthand on Leadville's historic Main Street. Ann Stanek has owned HarperRose Gallery and Goods for 12 years, selling a collection of local and regional art and goods. She said tourism is the heartbeat of Leadville.

"We get obviously tons of athletes and people that come for the recreation, but we also have a huge heritage, historic Main Street and the mining heritage here. So, that brings in a ton of people," Stanek said.

A dry winter has affected tourism numbers in Leadville.

"Without the snow, people aren't as excited to book those trips. So, definitely less foot traffic," Stanek said.



Business owners don't have to navigate the loan process alone once the SBA leaves. Sam Block, a client and program manager with the Colorado Small Business Development Center's Central Mountain Region, can also help guide applicants through the application.

"We're grateful to be able to provide that one-on-one support to businesses, just so that when they don't know where to start, we can kind of walk them through each step," Block said.

While the SBA will leave Leadville by December, Block and the SBDC will remain in the community.

"When these disasters impact our community, and I'm able to help them and you know, take the proper steps to start the recovery process. It's really fulfilling for me," Block said.

With that support in place, folks in Leadville can think less about disasters and more about what makes their businesses — and their home — so special.

"The historic Main Street in and of itself is beautiful... we love people. We love sharing our place with people," Stanek said.

The deadline for business owners to apply for Economic Injury Disaster loans is July 23, 2027.

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