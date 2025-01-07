I-70 westbound closed near Avon after semi-truck overturns

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. – The westbound lanes of I-70 remained shut down Tuesday morning near Avon after a semi-truck overturned, spilling heavy axles on the roadway.

The closure is impacting both westbound lanes of I-70 one mile from Avon near milepost 170 / Eagle, exit 169, according to CDOT.

The crash was reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Colorado Department of Transportation

According to the Vail Police Department, the semi overturned at the west end of Dowd Junction.

“It will take a long while to clean up and a crane or other heavy piece of machinery will be required to reload the axles onto a new truck,” wrote Vail PD on social media. “Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 6 at Minturn but it will be slow going and a back up into Vail is expected.”

There was no immediate information on the condition of the driver.

Multiple police agencies remain on accident alert as winter weather hampers driving across Colorado.

This is a developing story and will be updated.