Findings in crash that killed Kremmling family of 5 on Highway 9 now in the hands of DA in Grand Junction

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The family of the five victims killed in a head-on crash on Highway 9 south of Kremmling could be closer to getting answers from authorities about what caused the deadly crash last year.

The crash that killed an entire Kremmling family, including three young children, occurred in the early hours of Aug. 4, 2025, on Highway 9 near milepost 136.

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At the time, the Colorado State Patrol said the driver of a Ford F-150 was headed northbound on Highway 9 when he drove into the southbound lane, striking a GMC Yukon. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to catch on fire.

First responders tried to rescue the family in the Yukon, but all of them died at the scene. The driver of the Ford F-150 — identified as a 25-year-old man from Parker — was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, CSP said.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office would later identify the family as 2-year-old Andres Cabral-Banuelos, 5-year-old Manuel Cabral-Banuelos, 12-year-old Maria Cabral-Banuelos, 30-year-old Andrea Banuelos-Salazar, and 34-year-old Manuel Cabral-Torres.

Denver7 Traffic Kremmling family of 5 identified as victims killed in head-on Highway 9 crash Stephanie Butzer

In an update Tuesday, the CSP said that after a thorough investigation into the deadly collision, the findings were presented to the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Grand Junction for review and the filing of charges.

A spokesperson for the CSP directed all questions about the case, including potential charges, to the DA’s office.