'Unspeakable tragedy': Kremmling family of 5 identified as victims killed in head-on Highway 9 crash

KREMMLING, Colo. — An entire Kremmling family, including three young children, have been identified after they all died in a car crash on Highway 9 south of the town on Monday.

"The Grand County Coroner’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the surviving loved ones, friends, and the entire community. The loss of an entire family is an unspeakable tragedy, and our hearts are with all who are grieving during this incredibly difficult time," the coroner's office said.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the driver of a Ford F-150 was headed northbound on Highway 9 when he drove into the southbound lane, striking a southbound GMC Yukon. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to catch on fire.

First responders tried to rescue the family in the Yukon, but all of them died at the scene. The driver of the Ford F-150 — identified as a 25-year-old man from Parker — was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, CSP said.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office has identified the family as:



Andres Cabral-Banuelos, 2

Manuel Cabral-Banuelos, 5

Maria Cabral-Banuelos, 12

Andrea Banuelos-Salazar, 30

Manuel Cabral-Torres, 34

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. The highway was closed for several hours Monday.

The coroner's office also thanked the first responders.

West Grand School District 1-JT posted on Monday that the crash may have involved a family within the district.

"This is a heart-breaking tragedy, and we are here to support those who have been directly impacted, along with extended family, friends, and our community as best we can during this difficult time," the district posted on social media.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not spoken with investigators is asked to call CSP Dispatch at 970-249-4392 and reference case VC25269.