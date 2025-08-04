Fatal crash and vehicle fire under investigation on Highway 9 south of Kremmling

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — An unknown number of people have died after a two-vehicle crash and fire on Highway 9 on Monday morning.

On Monday around 7:15 a.m., troopers with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a report of a crash on Highway 9 near milepost 136, just south of Kremmling. At the scene, they found a Ford F-150 and a SUV, the latter of which was on fire.

The male driver of the Ford was the only person in that vehicle, and he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, CSP said.

All of the individuals in the SUV were pronounced deceased at the scene. CSP said due to the extensive damage to the car, as well as the fire, they have not yet confirmed how many people were inside.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Both directions of Highway 9 are closed for this investigation. CSP is warning drivers to "anticipate an extended closure." As an alternative, they can take Ute Pass Road north to Parshall, though this road is not paved, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Drivers can also take US 40 through Empire or Highway 131 through Wolcott.

Anybody who saw this crash is asked to contact CSP at 970-249-4392 and reference case VC25269.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. CSP did not release any other information Monday morning.