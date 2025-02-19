Copper Mountain Resort to host World Cup skiing this November, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announces

Copper Mountain Resort plans to host World Cup skiing over the Thanksgiving weekend for the first time in 24 years, U.S. Ski & Snowboard said Monday, pending International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) approval this spring. It would be the first time ever the resort would host the Alpine World Cup Event, as well.

Copper previously hosted World Cup races in 1976, 1999 and 2001.

The Stifel Copper Cup will feature both women's giant slalom and men's super-G and giant slalom races from Nov. 27-30, 2025. Then, the 2026 Winter Olympics takes place in Milan less than two months later.

The Copper Cup will be the only women's World Cup race in the United States for the season, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard, while it will be the first stop in the men's tour of North America.

For the past eight years, Vermont's Killington Resort hosted the women's World Cup. The resort is replacing its Superstar lift this year, which is crucial to transportation for the event. The women's race is expected to return to Killington in 2026.

"Although I’ll miss racing at Killington this Thanksgiving, I am so excited that World Cup ski racing is coming to Copper Mountain for men and women! Copper is THE Athlete’s Mountain," Mikaela Shiffrin told U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Copper has a history as the Official Training Center for the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team. The Stifel U.S. Ski Team and many international teams already had plans to train at Copper around the same time as the World Cup races, making it easier for travel as well, U.S. Ski & Snowboard said.