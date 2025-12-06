Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado avalanche danger will spike as winter storm hits mountains, experts say

In the past week, 139 avalanches were reported across Colorado, according to the state's Avalanche Information Center
LOVELAND PASS, Colo. — After a snow-starved start to the winter season, Colorado backcountry enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this weekend's major mountain snowfall.

However, experts are urging extreme caution as conditions could trigger avalanches.

The I-70 corridor is expecting seven to 15 inches of snowfall, creating what officials describe as a perfect storm for avalanche activity.

"It's going to lead to a pretty dramatic uptick in avalanche danger," said Brian Lazar, deputy director of Colorado's Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

Lazar explained that strong winds combined with the substantial snowfall amount will create ideal conditions for avalanches.

A weak layer of early snow beneath the newest snowfall will compound the danger.

"It's a one-two punch. So, you know, this is quite a bit of snow, so even if just 18 inches, that alone would lead to an increase in avalanche danger," he explained. "But when you combine that with the wind, those are the ingredients for building these stiff slabs that we see on the leeward sides of slopes."

In the past week, 139 avalanches were reported across Colorado, according to CAIC.

Active avalanche warnings are already in effect through Sunday for the parts of the Northern Mountains, including the Gore and Park ranges and backcountry travel is not recommended in these areas from Friday night through Saturday.

However, Lazar warns that even areas like Loveland Pass could see activity.

"I know there's lots of pent up demand. But what people need to realize is, it's game on, and we are in real avalanche season," said Lazar. "This weekend, we're going to start to see naturally occurring avalanches. Some of these are going to be large enough to bury a person."

Despite the risks, backcountry skier Jeff Waalkes plans to venture out but will take proper safety measures.

"We go with each other. We go with shovels, probes, beacons," Waalkes said. "We love the wilderness. We love the outdoors, but try to do as safe as you can."

