Heavy, blowing snow could impact travel to ski areas in Colorado this weekend

DENVER – If you’re planning on hitting I-70 for a trip to one of Colorado’s ski resorts this weekend, be advised heavy snow and high winds could potentially make for treacherous travel conditions, especially Saturday morning.

A winter storm warning will go into effect Friday evening at 11 p.m. through at least 11 p.m. Saturday.

“The snow picks up in intensity Friday night into Saturday morning, so that Saturday morning drive up into the mountains is likely going to get really tricky early,” said Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. “For the eastern plains, we’re mainly going to see dry conditions but may see a spotty shower Saturday.”

Hidalgo said from 1 to near 2 feet of snow is possible by midday Sunday in some areas of the mountains with the heaviest of snow likely to fall Friday night through Saturday before tapering off through Sunday.

Blowing snow will also be an issue through the weekend.

“You’ll see some of those wind gusts upwards of around 50 to 60 mph up in through the northern and central mountains,” said Hidalgo.

The winter storm warning covers a large portion of the northern mountains with the heaviest of snow expected in the Park Range, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

“The combination of snow and wind is expected to lead to widespread travel issues across a majority of our mountain passes,” wrote NWS forecasters. “It is strongly recommended to alter travel plans in the northern Colorado mountains Friday night through Saturday night. Travel may become very difficult to impossible. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this winter storm.

The Denver metro area and the I-25 corridor are not under a winter weather alert and Hidalgo said Saturday in Denver will bring a few showers and a high temperature of 46 degrees. On Sunday, expect sunny skies and mild conditions with temps hovering in the low 40s.

Potential snow totals across Colorado

Below are snow total forecasts first showing expected accumulations and then possible high-end totals through the weekend from the NWS.

Allenspark: 5” to 10”

Alma: 9” to 10”

Bear Lake: 12” to 15”

Berthoud Pass: 15” to 18”

Black Hawk: 3” to 6”

Breckenridge: 9” to 12”

Cameron Pass: 17” to 21”

Copper Mountain: 15” to 18”

Dillon: 7” 10”

East Portal: 19” to 23”

Echo Lake: 5” to 8”

Eldora: 11” to 13”

Frisco: 11” to 13”

Fraser: 9” to 11”

Georgetown: 7’ to 10”

Gould: 8” to 14”

Granby: 8” to 10”

Heeney: 6” to 8”

Hoosier Pass: 14” to 18”

Hot Sulphur Springs: 8” to 10”

Idaho Springs: 2” to 5”

Keystone Ski Area: 10” to 15”

Kenosha Pass: 5” to 9”

Kremmling: 6” to 7”

Loveland Pass: 16” to 19”

Milner Pass: 16” to 21”

Muddy Pass: 26” to 32”

Nederland: 5” to 9”

Rabbit Ears Pass: 32” to 38”

Rollinsville: 4” to 8”

Spicer: 10” to 20”

Vail Pass: 18” 22”

Walden: 4” to 9”

Willow Creek Pass: 9” to 16”

Winter Park: 11” to 15”

