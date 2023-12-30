Watch Now
NewsMarshall Fire

Family who lost home, business in Marshall Fire moves into new home two years later

The Tarves family rebuilt their Superior home in the same place where they lost everything
Denver7
Posted at 9:33 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 23:34:58-05

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Two years after the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes across Boulder County, a family who lost nearly everything to the blaze is hoping for a new start in the same spot where their old home once stood.

“I’m almost like, coming back… to the scene of the crime. It was very emotional," said Meadow Tarves, speaking to Denver7 Friday. "I will say, the first few days I could tell the kids really were emotional."

There was nothing left of the Tarves family’s Superior home after the fire on Dec. 30, 2021. Tarves’ med spa in Louisville was also destroyed. So were the family’s three cars.

“The first year, I think we were just in shock. I don’t even really remember the first year. The second year, it’s kind of like you’re... ‘Oh that’s over there. This is over here.’ And we’re just slowly putting the pieces back,” explained Tarves.

Shortly after the fire, Denver7 Gives viewers helped the family get a new car. And just last month, Meadow reopened her MedSpa, Youthbar, off of Discovery Parkway in Superior.

And two days before Christmas, after one year of construction, the family moved into their newly built home, just in time for the holidays.

“We barely got the tree up. Jason and I scrambled to get presents under the tree because we had not done anything. But it all came together beautifully,” said Tarves.

So what message does the family hope to share with other people who may be in a similar situation?

“I think Robert Frost says it so well. He says, ‘The three words that are constant or sum up life are “It Goes On”. And I think that also helps us in trauma... realize that we can go on too, because if everything stopped around us, we’d all be stuck in trauma,” said Tarves.

