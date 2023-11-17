Family reopens business nearly two years after Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A family who experienced immense loss in the Marshall Fire is celebrating a major milestone nearly two years later.

Jason and Meadow Tarves, along with their five children, lost their Louisville business, their home and three cars in the blaze. The entire family was on a Christmas vacation when they learned the news on social media.

The Medspa celebrated its grand reopening Thursday at a new location on Discovery Parkway in Superior.

Meadow is welcoming clients to a building that experienced its own damage from the fire.

“It went slow and fast at the same time. It’s been such a to-do list. And the logistics have been so much. I don’t feel like I’ve stopped in the last two years,” said Meadow.

But that is only part of her family's journey.

Less than a mile away, the foundation is being laid for their future after the blaze burned their home to the ground and destroyed three of their cars.

Generous donations from Denver7 Gives viewers came in and allowed us to surprise the family with an SUV.

The family is hoping to move in just in time for the holidays.

While rebuilding their life from the ground up hasn't been easy, it’s given them a new perspective.

“I think what I’ve learned with all of this is… I’m not going to worry about things because the things you worry about most often don’t happen. But things change so quickly, and humans can handle so much more than we think we can. And that’s what this has taught me… to be more present with what I have,” said Meadow.