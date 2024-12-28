Aurora contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing from Marshall Fire victims

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora contractor was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday after he pleaded guilty to stealing money from Marshall Fire victims in unincorporated Boulder County.

Leona Scott was accused of accepting more than $1.3 million from four families whose homes were either damaged or destroyed in the fire but not completing the construction work.

“He entered into a separate contract with each of the four families, took their money, but did not use their money as intended,” the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. “In addition, he was not properly licensed to build homes in Boulder County.”

Scott was arrested for theft, a Class 2 felony because the value was $1 million or more. He pleaded guilty in October to theft, a Class 3 felony, according to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

Scott was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison. The judge gave him credit for 185 days already served.

The DA's office said Scott agreed to pay $1,738,770.05 in restitution.

“This defendant preyed upon, and took advantage of, people who were directly impacted by the Marshall Fire. His theft made their suffering worse, at a time when they needed help the most. So, I really appreciate the work of the Sheriff’s Office and the prosecution team in securing this felony conviction and restitution. We will have an additional statement after the Court imposes the sentence," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement.