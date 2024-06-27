Watch Now
Aurora contractor accused of stealing over $1.3 million from Marshall Fire victims arrested, deputies say

Posted at 4:09 PM, Jun 27, 2024

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora contractor accused of stealing over $1 million from four families who were rebuilding after the Marshall Fire in unincorporated Boulder County has been arrested by law enforcement.

Leona Scott, 63, of Aurora, is accused of stealing over $1.3 million from the property owners for unfinished work, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

“He entered into a separate contract with each of the four families, took their money, but did not use their money as intended,” deputies said in a news release. “In addition, he was not properly licensed to build homes in Boulder County.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Scott for the charge of theft, a Class 2 felony, because the value was $1 million or more. He was arrested Thursday and booked into the Boulder County Jail.

“It is particularly egregious when someone steals money from victims of a disaster. I’m glad we were able to gather enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant and that he is now in custody,” said Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson.

If you have any additional information, or believe you are a victim of Leona Scott, please contact Detective Arehart at 303-441-1416 or karehart-rose@bouldercounty.gov. The case number is 23- 05306.

