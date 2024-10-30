Contractor accused of stealing $1.3M from Marshall Fire victims pleads guilty, agrees to pay restitution

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora contractor accused of stealing more than $1 million from four families whose homes were lost or damaged in the Marshall Fire in unincorporated Boulder County pleaded guilty on Tuesday and agreed to pay more than $1 million in restitution.

Leona Scott was accused of accepting more than $1.3 million from the property owners but not completing the construction work.

“He entered into a separate contract with each of the four families, took their money, but did not use their money as intended,” the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. “In addition, he was not properly licensed to build homes in Boulder County.”

Scott was arrested for theft, a Class 2 felony because the value was $1 million or more. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to theft, a Class 3 felony, according to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

The court will determine if Scott will face any prison time or probation. However, the DA's office said Scott agreed to pay $1,738,770.05 in restitution.

“This defendant preyed upon, and took advantage of, people who were directly impacted by the Marshall Fire. His theft made their suffering worse, at a time when they needed help the most. So, I really appreciate the work of the Sheriff’s Office and the prosecution team in securing this felony conviction and restitution. We will have an additional statement after the Court imposes the sentence," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement.