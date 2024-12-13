Attorneys representing Marshall Fire victims accuse Xcel Energy of concealing photos, documents

DENVER — Attorneys representing hundreds of Marshall Fire victims have accused Xcel Energy of concealing photos that reportedly show the company's equipment near the fire's origin.

A mass action lawsuit was filed in June 2023 accusing the energy company of sparking the most destructive fire in Colorado history. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office concluded that a disconnected Xcel Energy power line played a role in the fire's origin, but Xcel has repeatedly denied those claims.

Attorneys representing Marshall Fire victims filed a motion on Dec. 6 asking the court to compel Xcel to turn over 17,500 documents, including 3,853 photographs created two weeks after the fire.

Read the full motion below:

“After the Marshall Fire, Xcel sent out its claims investigator, and this individual went to the scene, took photographs, documented evidence. And then afterward, Xcel repaired the lines at issue. Now what we want is show us what was happening that day,” said Ali Moghaddas, an attorney with Edelson PC. “Show us the evidence before you went in and changed the scene because that's going to be instrumental in proving their liability.”

Xcel Energy said the documents are being withheld due to attorney-client privilege. A company spokesperson said they plan to fully respond to the motion in the coming weeks.