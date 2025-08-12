Wrong-way driver arrested, accused of causing U.S. 285 crash that killed Conifer couple

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Conifer community is reeling after the couple behind a popular Colorado food truck was killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 285 earlier this week.
Conifer community reeling after beloved food truck owners killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 285
DENVER — A wrong-way driver accused of causing a crash that killed two people on U.S. 285 last month has been arrested, Colorado State Patrol announced Tuesday.

Michael Colson, 33, was booked on multiple charges, including four counts of vehicular homicide and driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs or both.

The July 21 crash on U.S. 285 near Highway 8 in Jefferson County killed Michael and Debbie Carman, a Conifer couple who ran a beloved local food truck, Abide Ride Burrito Truck.

CSP said Colson was driving an Acura RL in the wrong direction on northbound U.S. 285 and struck the Carmans, who were in a Cadillac CTS, causing the Cadillac to spin out of control and hit a Chevrolet Colorado.

Colson was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the Colorado sustained only minor injuries.

Michael and Debbie Carman were pronounced deceased at area hospitals following the crash.

Family and friends of the victims told Denver7 that the couple was heading to Denver the morning of July 21 to stock up on the food truck's orange juice supply when the crash occurred.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

This incident is one of several fatal wrong-way crashes in Colorado that have occurred over the past couple of months.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has not responded to Denver7 inquiries regarding possible plans to improve wrong-way signage in the state.

