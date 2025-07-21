Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Serious three-vehicle crash closes Highway 285 in both directions at Highway 8 Monday morning

A three-vehicle crash closed northbound Highway 285 at Highway 8, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
DENVER — A serious three-vehicle crash has closed both sides of Highway 285 at Colorado State Highway 8, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Denver7's Traffic Expert Jayson Luber observed firefighters still working to get people out of two vehicles on northbound Highway 285. Luber saw them pull one person from a car and get that victim into an ambulance.

The stretch of road may be closed for an extended period of time, the sheriff's office said. Drivers are being diverted onto Highway 8 past The Fort restaurant.

Sheriff's deputies recommend drivers find an alternate route.

Luber advised drivers can take Highway 8 all the way to Morrison and then back to C-470. Or they could take a right turn just after The Fort restaurant on S. Turkey Creek Road, take it under U.S. Route 285 and wind your way to W. Quincy Ave. and C-470.

