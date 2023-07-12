Woman who fell into Boulder Creek early Wednesday dies

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman died at the hospital after she fell into the Boulder Creek early Wednesday morning.

The Boulder Police Department said dispatch received a call around 4 a.m. about a woman who had fallen into the water. She had been camping near the creek, the person said.

First responders searched the creek and were able to pull her out on the north side of the waterway near Boulder Canyon Drive and 6th Street. Firefighters at the scene administered CPR until she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

The woman did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. She has not been identified.

No other details were available as of Wednesday afternoon.

A woman rescued from Boulder Creek in mid-June also died after she was pulled from the water. A 9-year-old boy died after he fell out of his tube and into the creek on June 11. With high water levels, the City of Boulder said in mid-June that in the prior two weeks, there were five rescues on Boulder Creek.