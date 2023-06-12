Child, 9, falls off tube and drowns in Boulder Creek Sunday

BOULDER, Colo. — A 9-year-old boy died after he fell out of his tube in Boulder Creek on Sunday afternoon.

At 4:52 p.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel with the Boulder Police Department (BPD) and Boulder Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a child that fell off his tube in Boulder Creek and was missing, BPD reported.

The first responders were able to find and pull the 9-year-old from the creek near Broadway and Canyon Boulevard by 5 p.m., BPD said. They rendered CPR.

The boy was then transported to Boulder Community Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 5:41 p.m.

The child's parents had minor injuries.

Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Jeff Long said the rescue was "an unspeakable tragedy for everyone involved."

“All our responders were there — police, fire, medics, our swiftwater crew," Long said. "We got to him as quickly as possible, and it’s a terrible feeling to not be able to save someone. Especially when that someone is a child.”

The City of Boulder is urging the public to stay cautious when recreating around water, especially during this run-off season when waters are high and fast.