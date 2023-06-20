Woman pulled from Boulder Creek dies

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman rescued from Boulder Creek last week has died, the Boulder Police Department announced Tuesday.

The 48-year-old woman died over the weekend after she was pulled from the creek Thursday afternoon.

Bystanders spotted her in the creek and pulled her to safety where CPR was performed, police said.

Police said the woman, whose identity has not been released, entered the water to help a family member when she was swept away.