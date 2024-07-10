Woman to spend life in prison for shooting, killing young Greeley woman in 2022

GREELEY, Colo. – A 28-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a Greeley woman in 2022.

A jury on Tuesday convicted Mary Alicia Garcia in the murder of 21-year-old Herminia Marquez.

Marquez was discovered by police suffering from a gunshot wound on November 28, 2022 on E. 24th Street Lane and was later pronounced dead.

Greeley police officers arrested Garcia in January 2023 and was out on parole when the shooting happened.

“Minnie was a bright and loving woman with a heart full of dreams and aspirations,” said Marquez's father in a press release. “The pain of losing a child is a burden no parent should ever have to bear. The grief we feel is overwhelming.”

Garcia was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without parole.

“The pain and devastation that has consumed me since that day is beyond words,” said Marquez's mother. “Life will never be the same because a part of my heart died that day. Losing her has left a void that nothing can fill.”