Young woman dies after shooting in Greeley Monday; suspect detained, police say

GREELEY, Colo. – Police say a young woman in Greeley has died following a shooting earlier this week.

Herminia Marquez, 21, was found by responding officers on E. 24th St. Ln. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue on Monday following multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound but was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Investigators said they briefly pursued a suspect vehicle near the scene of where the woman was found and was later found abandoned about two miles from the crime scene. An occupant inside the vehicle was detained and arrested on warrants out of Larimer County, police said.

If you have home surveillance cameras, the Greeley Police Department is asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.