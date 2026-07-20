Nine people shot in southeast Denver

DENVER — Nine people were injured in a shooting at a southeast Denver nightclub early Monday morning.
The Denver Police Department reported the shooting happened near East Hampden Avenue and South Dayton Street. Police posted information about the incident to X just before 1 a.m. Monday.
Eight of the nine victims were transported to area hospitals.
"Officers are working to develop suspect information," DPD posted on X.
Stay with us for updates as this story develops.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Dry wells, growing worries: Colorado communities feel drought's impact
Woman with history of evictions accused of stealing $500K from Denver company
Over a thousand sign online petition to save dog park in Broadway Park area
Built with drought in mind: How one DougCo community stays water-wise as drought persists
Green lawn at Rangeview High School sparks water dispute in Aurora amid drought restrictions
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.