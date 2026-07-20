Nine people shot in southeast Denver

DENVER — Nine people were injured in a shooting at a southeast Denver nightclub early Monday morning.

The Denver Police Department reported the shooting happened near East Hampden Avenue and South Dayton Street. Police posted information about the incident to X just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Eight of the nine victims were transported to area hospitals.

"Officers are working to develop suspect information," DPD posted on X.

Stay with us for updates as this story develops.