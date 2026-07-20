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Nine people shot in southeast Denver

Denver Police are working to identify a suspect
Nine shot early Monday in Denver
Denver7 Sophia Villalba
Investigators at work near East Hampden Avenue and South Dayton Street where nine people were shot early Monday
Nine shot early Monday in Denver
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DENVER — Nine people were injured in a shooting at a southeast Denver nightclub early Monday morning.

The Denver Police Department reported the shooting happened near East Hampden Avenue and South Dayton Street. Police posted information about the incident to X just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Eight of the nine victims were transported to area hospitals.

"Officers are working to develop suspect information," DPD posted on X.

Stay with us for updates as this story develops.