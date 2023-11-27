Woman killed, child shot during Jefferson County murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says

A woman died and a child was shot in the leg during what investigators described as a domestic violence incident that led to a SWAT situation early Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, someone inside a home in the 4300 block of South Holland Way called 911 at around 12:15 a.m. to report a father was shooting at the mother.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home to discover three children were able to escape but one girl was shot in the leg. The child, whose age was not released, was taken to a hospital and her injuries were non-life threatening, said Jeffco investigators.

During the incident, a deputy’s pant leg was grazed by a bullet, striking his cell phone, but he was not injured.

JeffCo Regional SWAT then surrounded the home and a Lookout Alert was issued to nearby homes for residents to shelter in place.

Investigators later discovered a woman shot dead inside the home, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as James Aragon, 54, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, investigators said.

The three children were taken into custody of other family members.