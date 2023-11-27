Watch Now
W. Quincy Ave. from Garrison to Kipling St. reopens Monday morning after Jeffco lockdown

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issues shelter-in-place order for homes in the area because person barricaded themselves inside a home nearby with a gun
W. Quincy Ave. from Garrison Street to Street closed Monday morning due to barricaded suspect. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place order for homes in the immediate area.
Posted at 5:29 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 08:14:29-05

UNINCORPORATED JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — W. Quincy Ave. from Garrison Street to Street closed Monday morning due to barricaded suspect, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 5 a.m. Monday.

The Jeffco Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place order for homes in the immediate area.

A person barricaded themself with a gun inside a home on S. Holland Way, the Jeffco Sheriff said on X, as Jeffco SWAT worked to de-escalate the situation.

But 15 minutes later, the sheriff's office posted that the situation at the home was over, and there was no safety threat to the public.

Investigations with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will remain at the home, and South Holland Way will remain closed, the Jeffco Sheriff said on X.

All other roads will reopen soon, according to the Jeffco Sheriff's post on X.

