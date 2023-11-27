W. Quincy Ave. from Garrison to Kipling St. reopens Monday morning after Jeffco lockdown

UNINCORPORATED JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — W. Quincy Ave. from Garrison Street to Street closed Monday morning due to barricaded suspect, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 5 a.m. Monday.

The Jeffco Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place order for homes in the immediate area.

A person barricaded themself with a gun inside a home on S. Holland Way, the Jeffco Sheriff said on X, as Jeffco SWAT worked to de-escalate the situation.

But 15 minutes later, the sheriff's office posted that the situation at the home was over, and there was no safety threat to the public.

Quincy from Garrison to Kipling is closed as Jeffco SWAT is working a situation with a barricaded suspect with a gun on S. Holland Way. A shelter in place is in effect for homes in the immediate area. Avoid this area. Media staging at D’Evelyn High School. pic.twitter.com/j3ELri7Can — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 27, 2023

Investigations with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will remain at the home, and South Holland Way will remain closed, the Jeffco Sheriff said on X.

All other roads will reopen soon, according to the Jeffco Sheriff's post on X.

