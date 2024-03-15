Woman dies in Aurora shooting, police track down suspects who fled scene

AURORA, Colo. – A woman died as a result of a shooting overnight and police apprehended the suspects after their vehicle became stuck in the snow.

Aurora police said the woman and a suspect were shot at around 3 a.m. in the 14600 block of East Second Avenue.

Three suspects fled the scene of the initial shooting and were eventually tracked down by APD when their vehicle, described as a moving truck, became stuck in the snow near E-470 and Peña Blvd, according to investigators.

Police said the three suspects attempted to flee but were apprehended and the injured suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Limited information was available and Aurora police said on social media the investigation is ongoing.

APD asks anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).

UPDATE: The Major Crime Homicide Unit is now investigating a homicide. An adult female was shot during the initial incident in the 14600 block of East Second Avenue. She later died from her injuries.



Three suspects sped away from the scene in a moving truck and were pursued by… — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 15, 2024