Woman dies in Aurora shooting, police track down suspects who fled scene

A woman died as a result of a shooting overnight and police apprehended the suspects after their vehicle became stuck in the snow.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Mar 15, 2024
AURORA, Colo. – A woman died as a result of a shooting overnight and police apprehended the suspects after their vehicle became stuck in the snow.

Aurora police said the woman and a suspect were shot at around 3 a.m. in the 14600 block of East Second Avenue.

Three suspects fled the scene of the initial shooting and were eventually tracked down by APD when their vehicle, described as a moving truck, became stuck in the snow near E-470 and Peña Blvd, according to investigators.

Police said the three suspects attempted to flee but were apprehended and the injured suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Limited information was available and Aurora police said on social media the investigation is ongoing.

APD asks anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).

