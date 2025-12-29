Winter Park Express train could run 7 days a week as Colorado explores expansion plans

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Fresh snow is always a welcome sight for skiers and snowboarders, especially after a slow start to the season.

Winter Park Resort tied with Steamboat Springs for most snow overnight into Sunday — both receiving 12 inches of fresh powder.

"We were very much wanting fresh snow," said Jen Miller, Winter Park Resort spokesperson. "People were lined up early this morning to get those first tracks, and it was really exciting."

For some visitors, a little superstition seemed to pay off.

"We did a little dance last night around nine o'clock, and I think it worked," said Chris Clemens.

It was quite the switch from what the terrain looked like just 24 hours before.

"Yesterday, pretty, pretty scrabble. Big difference from yesterday to today," said Dave Foster.

Adding to the excitement, the Amtrak Winter Park Express train is officially back in service for the holiday season, perfectly timed with the fresh snowfall.

Last season, the train saw its ridership more than double, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Now, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says the state is looking to capitalize on the train's popularity by potentially expanding service.

"There's a demand for people who want to start a little bit later, maybe around 830 or so. In addition, I think more capacity," said Polis.

Future plans could include service to and from Winter Park seven days a week.

"We're participating and supporting it. So that is a little bit down the road, but it would definitely give people a lot more options to get to the slopes without having to get in the car," said Miller.

Earlier this year, state leaders and Union Pacific Railroad agreed to share tracks to the Moffat Tunnel near Winter Park, furthering Colorado's push to expand mountain rail service into Steamboat Springs and Craig.

According to Polis, the expansion offers a safer alternative to driving on the I-70 corridor during dangerous weather conditions – something that could really pay off during the holidays, one of the busiest times of the season for Colorado’s ski resorts.

“Just having that coziness and being out on the mountains and skiing and, you know, or tubing or just sitting around the fire is certainly a welcome environment at this time of year,” added Miller.

And those holiday memories were certainly in the making at Winter Park Resort on Sunday.

“I feel a little sorry for the folks who planned the trip and got here, and we didn't have snow, but maybe all of that collective, you know, wishing for the big dump, maybe that actually worked,” said Clemens.

