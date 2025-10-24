Winner announced in 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Colorado competition

FarmBox Foods' vertical hydroponic farm has been named the 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Colorado.

The winner was announced on Thursday evening at a ceremony at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

The runner-up was AIEye by HapWare.

Denver7 previously featured FarmBox Foods LLC. in a story in September 2024, where we learned more about how the container farms will help people around the world. Click that story below to learn more.

The Follow Up CO-based FarmBox Foods shares how new partnership will help better the world Sam Peña

Ahead of the winner announcement, Denver7 spoke with Toby Kraus, leader of a Colorado company called Lightship, who said he thinks what they make may be the coolest thing made in Colorado.

He is one of the top 10 finalists. The Colorado Chamber of Commerce shared a video previously highlighting all those finalists.

Kraus created the first all-electric RV, called the AE.1 Atmos.

It’s a vision he’s been working on with his 100 Broomfield employees for five years.

“One in 10 Americans own an RV and the products and design really haven’t changed in decades and they are very reliant on fossil fuels," he told Denver7.

He wanted to change that.

The AE.1 Atmos runs on batteries and solar, and is good for the environment you’re parked in.

When we think of factories, we sometimes forget the passion behind the screens and the wrenches, but it’s easy to find here.

The RVs his company makes fall under the luxury category. They are in production and available for sale on their website Lightshiprv.com.