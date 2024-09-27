'A critical lifeline': Colorado-based FarmBox Foods shares how new partnership will help better the world

SEDALIA, Colo. — Following its announcement of a new partnership, Denver7 traveled to Sedalia to meet with Colorado-based FarmBox Foods LLC and learn how its container farms will soon help people around the world.

The Colorado company outfits 320-square-foot storage units into standalone hydroponic farms that run on low-power and limited water to grow a wealth of nutrient-rich produce.

This week, FarmBox Foods announced it has partnered with New A.G.E., a technology company, in order to place container farms at 450 "strategic locations across the world." The farms will produce about 100 million servings of food for underserved communities, according to a release from both companies.

The containers will be shipped over the next six years.

"This is a critical lifeline for people," said Chris Michlewicz, vice president of communications for FarmBox Foods.

Michlewicz said they've tested more than 80 different types of plants that can be grown inside the containers.

"This technology is allowing us to do things that haven't been done before," he said. "We can make sure that people have consistent, nutrient-dense food in these areas that have typically struggled with food access.”

New A.G.E. will create "agrihoods," farm-to-table communities that offer residential living, while FarmBox Foods will provide farm-fresh food.

The leaders of FarmBox Foods and New A.G.E. appeared in New York City for UN Climate Week.