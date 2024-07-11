Wildcat Regional Park neighbors protest potential plan to bring sports fields to 202-acre area

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Dozens living near Wildcat Regional Park showed up to Wednesday night’s Douglas County Park Advisory Board Meeting in Castle Rock to protest the potential bringing of sports fields to the 202-acre area home to elk, golden eagles and other wildlife.

Just over 200 acres of open space is right around the block from Shama DuBose’s home in Highlands Ranch.

“It’s like having a wildlife sanctuary in your backyard,” said DuBose.

Neighbors have taken pictures of elk, golden eagles and other wildlife that call Wildcat Regional Park home.

“Just having this in your backyard is irreplaceable,” said DuBose.

However, talks of a need for more sports fields in Douglas County have landed in the open space.

“It’s been 30 years since there’s been a new field built,” said Mark Steinke, president of Raptors Athletics.

The overwhelming message from neighbors is right idea but wrong location.

Dozens living near Wildcat Regional Park brought homemade signs and wore green to Wednesday night’s Park Advisory Board Meeting in Castle Rock to reject a $250,000 feasibility study of the park.

“Everyone on the board, turn around, look at your audience if you could. Look at those signs. There are about five or 10 people who are baseball and everyone else is against this,” said one resident at the podium.

Not only are neighbors worried about wildlife but also the lack of access to the site and the lack of amenities.

“If the need is in Castle Rock, to put it here, we’re about 20 minutes from Castle Rock in this location. So it just doesn’t make sense if that is what’s driving the conversation,” said DuBose.

Douglas County said it isn't considering any formal proposals for the open space at this time.

A survey will go out next month to find out how people feel about any type of development on the site.

