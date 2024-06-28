Doug Co. Commissioners explore options for future ball fields to fill need

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — In growing Douglas County, there’s a battle brewing over the future of the fairgrounds and the neighboring ball fields.

Douglas County Fairground officials said they need more space after two record-breaking years, but under a proposal unveiled in May that meant cutting youth fields, which are already stretched thin.

Mark Steinke with Raptors Athletics knows how important they are to the community.

“It's been 30 years since there's been a new field built,” said Steinke.

A possible expansion plan would scrap three fields east of the event center.

Douglas County

This season alone, Steinke said Raptors Baseball had to turn away 100 kids from playing because of a lack of field space. If the proposal goes through, organizers said it would put even more pressure on the program.

“We really want a resolution that says we're not going to destroy your fields until we've got a replacement out there,” said Steinke.

Douglas County Commissioners explored options to fill the need for more fields in a live town hall Thursday evening.

“A tournament complex so that we can get on the map, I'm all in favor. Give me a plan I can say yes to,” said Commissioner George Teal.

Thanks to a passed sales tax measure in 2022, Douglas County has $330 million to spend over the next 15 years on parks, open space, and historic preservation.

Commissioner Abe Laydon shared three options he's in favor of for future fields: Sterling Ranch, High Note Regional Park in Lone Tree, and Cherokee Ranch & Castle.

Commissioner Lora Thomas proposed the 200-acre Wildcat Regional Park which brought mixed reactions from the audience.

“Wildcat… the 200 acres would be perfect for them. We are definitely in support of it,” said one Douglas County resident.

Another resident brought up concerns about the large elk population living in the park, which recieved a large round of applause from the audience.

“There is an entire community of thousands and thousands of people who will lose this wonderful sanctuary we have behind our homes,” she said.

Once again, Commissioner Laydon made a commitment to youth athletes and their families fighting to save their fields and lay the groundwork for new ones.

“We will not move a speck of dirt until we have adequate or better facilities for all youth in Douglas County,” said Laydon.