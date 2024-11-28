7 best things to do in Colorado this Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Get in the holiday spirit by taking a stroll through Downtown Denver

Have family over for Thanksgiving? If you’d like to get a bit of exercise after the big meal, head over to downtown Denver to check out Light the Lights – a great holiday light display at the Denver City and County building. Get pictures with family and friends and take a small stroll through the Denver Christkindl Market as we welcome the holiday season.

2. Head to the Candlelight Walk in Littleton

Sip hot cider, listen to holiday music, join dancing Christmas trees and get to see some reindeer before Santa Claus pays a visit down Main Street, magically illuminating more than one million lights in the trees as he passes each block. It all happens Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. A drone show will fly over the Melting Pot at the west end of Main St. More info. here.

3. Luminova Holidays are back for the season at Elitch Gardens

Stroll through Elitch Gardens and get in the holiday spirit with over 400,000-square feet of larger-than-life light displays, a 65-ft. tree, twinkling snowmen who never melt, 300-ft. candy cane tunnel, photo ops galore, and more. Tickets are $25.

4. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 24th annual Denver Christkindlmarket continues at Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily through Dec. 23. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. More info. here.

Entertainment Colorado holiday guide: 35 events from across the state to ring in the season Óscar Contreras

5. Winter Wonderlights in Loveland continues another weekend of magical holiday displays

Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights™ returns to Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra for a free nightly holiday light show of nearly 300,000 lights. Visitors are encouraged to bring canned food to the event to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County. Organizers hope to collect a ton of food during the event.

6. Get your sweet tooth ready for the Creede Chocolate Festival

The Creede Chocolate Festival is an annual two-day event beginning the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving. This event showcases luscious samples of chocolate specialties created by local business owners and individuals. More info. here.

7. Catch the Glow in Estes Park with a Holiday Wine Festival

Experience the magic of the holidays like never before at Bond Park in Estes Park from 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2025. This weekend, Catch the Glow will have a Holiday Wine Festival. The annual Catch the Glow Parade will brighten Elkhorn Ave. in Estes Park on Nov. 29. More info. here.

BONUS —

The Pueblo Parade of Lights

Southern Colorado is welcoming the holiday season on the Saturday after Thanksgiving with festive, colorful floats, school marching bands, drill teams, and more during the Pueblo Parade of Lights, which goes down Union Ave. all the way to 6th St. This year’s theme is Toys, Trains, and Candy Canes. More info. here.